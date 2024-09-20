Nessa Barrett Shares a 'Dirty Little Secret' ﻿With Haunting New Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Breakout alt-pop artist Nessa Barrett releases her hotly anticipated new single “DIRTY LITTLE SECRET.” Defiant yet vulnerable, Barrett once again showcases her insightful songwriting and signature sultry pop sound. Following the smoldering “PASSENGER PRINCESS,” this haunting new anthem is another tantalizing taste of her upcoming sophomore album AFTERCARE.

“‘DIRTY LITTLE SECRET” is one of my favorite moments on the album because it represents an empowered woman knowing her worth and putting a man in his place,” Barrett says of the track. “It doesn't always have to be about love, sometimes you just want to own your femininity. I hope this song empowers other women to feel confident, sexy, and hot!”

It's another milestone for an artist on the rise. Earlier this month, Barrett was announced as the face of the relaunch of Cheap Monday’s denim line.

This summer, Barrett joined Lana Del Rey on stage at Hangout Festival, where the duo performed Barrett’s fan-favorite 2023 single “american jesus,” from her celebrated hell is teenage girl EP. Last year also saw her release “girl in new york,” the heartfelt “club heaven,” and her pulse-pounding collaboration with Whethan, “sick of myself.” Shortly after, she hit the road for her fully sold-out church club for the lonely tour, which included two main stage performances at Austin City Limits Festival.

After being named as one of Billboard’s “21 Under 21” twice — as well as being featured on Forbes’ “Top Creators: Fashion 50,” Uproxx’s “Next Hitmakers List,” People Magazine’s “Emerging Artist List,” and Ones to Watch’s list of “25 Artists to Watch in 2022” — Nessa Barrett has gone on to accumulate nearly 2 billion global streams to date. In 2022, she was also nominated for Push Performance of the Year at the MTV VMAs, performed at When We Were Young Festival, and took her show on the road for her sold out North American and European tours in support of her acclaimed debut album young forever.

With the release of “DIRTY LITTLE SECRET,” Barrett delivers another exhilarating pop anthem with edge and emotion.

Comments