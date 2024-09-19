Video: The Sleeping Souls Release 'Remember Boann' Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Ahead of an appearance at Lost Evenings VII this week - THE SLEEPING SOULS - are pleased to release a brand new video for “Remember Boann”. An exhilarating cut taken from their debut album ‘Just Before The World Starts Burning’ (out now on Xtra Mile Recordings), ‘Remember Boann’ is now accompanied with a slick official video from the band.

“Believe in what you see, is there something wrong with me? It’s in our history, and there’s a tear in the fabric of reality… ” searches Cahir O’Doherty atop a cascade of driving guitars and gliding piano arpeggios.

With the song’s existential lyrics and pulsing emotion taking centre stage, the accompanying visuals are part intimate performance reel, part jet-setting tour documentary.

Following the band as they traverse snowy peaks in cable cars, to dusty trails in off-road buggies; play pranks back stage and perform to sold out crowds, the ‘Remember Boann’ video is a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the raw passion and heady rush of life on the road as one of The Sleeping Souls.

Speaking about the track, Cahir from The Sleeping Souls say: "Boann is influenced by Irish mythology and folklore. I was reading a book by Manchan Magan called Listen to the Land Speak. Boann is a river Goddess. The song is about the idea that through mythology and folklore we have answers to many of the questions that science can't yet answer."



The track sits alongside totemic previous singles including “Scared Of Living”, “Liar/Lover”, “Caught Up In The Scrape”, “Rivals”, and the brooding “Weathering The Storm”; all of which can be found on ‘Just Before The World Starts Burning’.



Streaming everywhere now (via Xtra Mile Recordings), ‘Just Before The World Starts Burning’ was recorded over the last 3 years between Frank Turner's rehearsal space in Oxford and Badlands studios in Ireland. Its 12 varied tracks take their cues from a wild array of influences, from the explorative post/rock sounds of Radiohead or Death Cab For Cutie, to the tempestuous punk thrashings of Plosivs and Hot Snakes, to the introspective alt/folk of the Elliot Smith and Ryan Adams canons.



Receiving praise from Devolution Magazine, the album was hailed for “its timeless quality, at once futuristic and familiar, it seems to emanate from some otherworldly dimension”; whereas The Soundboard championed The Sleeping Souls debut as “rollocking, windswept…an incredibly well put-together body of work”. Elsewhere Punktastic praised ‘Just Before The World Starts Burning’ as “an interesting, dreamlike record that shows there’s far more to The Sleeping Souls than matching suits and tape deck hearts”, and Noizze Mag agreed, calling the record ”a little bit of a magic”.



Following their first ever UK headline tour in January of this year, The Sleeping Souls will return for a highly anticipated show at the latest instalment of the Lost Evenings series in Toronto, Ontario. Performing alongside Henry Rollins, Martha Wainwright, Chuck Coles, Delyn Grey, and of course Frank Turner, final tickets are on sale now here.

The Sleeping Souls have toured alongside Frank Turner for over a decade, having previously recorded six studio albums with the punk icon, including 2022 #1 ‘FTHC’. They’ve headlined Wembley Arena, performed at the 2012 London Olympics and played across the world many times over.



The Sleeping Souls comprise Tarrant Anderson (bass), Matt Nasir (piano), Callum Green (drums), Ben Lloyd (guitar). They are joined by fellow road warrior Cahir O’Doherty (Fighting With Wire, Jetplane Landing and currently New Pagans) who has filled in previously for Frank on guitar, as well as Tarrant and Ben at different times. The band decided now was time to branch out with their own independent project, and debut album ‘Just Before The World Starts Burning’ is out now.

Photo Credit: Lukas Rauch

Comments