The Red Clay Strays Win Emerging Act of the Year at 2024 Americana Honors & Awards

One of music’s fastest rising bands, The Red Clay Strays won Emerging Act of the Year at last night’s 2024 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards.

The accolade adds to a breakout year for the band, who is also nominated for Vocal Group of the Year at this year’s 58th Annual CMA Awards (their first CMA nomination), recently made their three-night, sold-out headline debut at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and released their acclaimed new album, Made by These Moments, earlier this summer via RCA Records (stream/purchase here).

Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell), Made by These Moments is filled with the band’s signature genre-blending sound, as they meld electric rock and roll with southern soul. In celebration of the new music, the band was recently featured on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” NPR’s Weekend Edition Sunday, Bert Kreischer’s “The BertCast” and “This Past Weekend with Theo Von.”

Known for their electric live performances, The Red Clay Strays have sold out every one of their headline shows this year, selling over 120,000 tickets across America and Europe. The band will continue to tour through this fall including upcoming stops in Brooklyn’s Brooklyn Paramount, Los Angeles’ The Wiltern (sold out), Boston’s Roadrunner (sold out), Philadelphia’s The Fillmore, Denver’s Mission Ballroom (sold out) and San Diego’s SOMA among several others. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Of the project, lead singer Brandon Coleman shares, “Made by These Moments shines a light on overcoming the battles we face in life like loneliness, depression, and hopelessness. We hope you listen and recognize that our pain has a purpose.”

The Red Clay Strays are Brandon Coleman (lead vocals, guitar, keys), Drew Nix(electric guitar, vocals, harmonica), Zach Rishel (electric guitar), Andrew Bishop(bass) and John Hall (drums). Formed in Mobile, AL in 2016, the group continuesto achieve massive success with their Platinum-certified single, “Wondering Why.” With over 100 million streams to date, the track spent a week at #1 on Spotify’s Viral 50 USA Playlist and six-consecutive weeks at #1 on the Americana Singles chart. The song also reached #84 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, #7 on Billboard’s Hot Rock Songs chart, #16 on the Billboard AAA chart and #18 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and continues to gain support across genres.

“Wondering Why” is from the band’s previous album, Moment of Truth, of which Billboard praised, “Lead singer Coleman’s gruff, impassioned vocal shines here as always, bolstered by the group’s exemplary musicianship,” while Rolling Stonedeclared, “the musical manifestation of the push and pull between salvation and redemption…Delta blues, gritty honky-tonk, and Sun Records rockabilly, shot through with a palpable darkness.” Since the release, The Red Clay Strays have also made their Grand Ole Opry debut and toured extensively across the country including shows with Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Elle King and Turnpike Troubadours.

MADE BY THESE MOMENTS TRACK LIST

1. Disaster

2. Wasting Time

3. Wanna Be Loved

4. No One Else Like Me

5. Ramblin’

6. Drowning

7. Devil In My Ear

8. I’m Still Fine

9. On My Knees

10. Moments

11. God Does

THE RED CLAY STRAYS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

September 19—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE†

September 20—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond

October 1—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Paramount‡

October 3—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore‡ (LOW TICKET WARNING)

October 4—Ocean City, MD—Country Calling

October 5—Boston, MA—Roadrunner‡ (SOLD OUT)

October 10—New Orleans, LA—The Fillmore‡ (SOLD OUT)

October 11—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall+

October 12—Oklahoma City, OK—The Criterion+ (SOLD OUT)

October 13—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Festival

October 16—Atlanta, GA—Coca-Cola Roxy^ (LOW TICKET WARNING)

October 17—Atlanta, GA—Tabernacle^

October 19—Simpsonville, SC—Greenville Country Music Festival 2024

October 31—Denver, CO—The Mission Ballroom^ (SOLD OUT)

November 8—Los Angeles, CA—The Wiltern~ (SOLD OUT)

November 9—San Diego, CA—SOMA~ (LOW TICKET WARNING)

November 10—Anaheim, CA—House of Blues^ (SOLD OUT)

†with special guest Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge

‡with special guest The Glorious Sons

+with special guest Black Pistol Fire

^with special guest Tanner Usrey

~with special guest The Moss

Photo credit: Robby Klein

