Richie Kotzen of The Winery Dogs Releases New Single 'Cheap Shots'

His UK and European tour starts June 4th.
Fresh from a 95 date world tour and album release with The Winery Dogs in 2023, Richie Kotzen returns with a brand new single and lyric video called ‘Cheap Shots’.
A gloriously powerful slice of guitar-driven and hard-riffin’ heavy rock, with Kotzen’s passionate vocals calling out haters and people who take advantage of others, it pulls no punches and delivers knockout hooks throughout.
“I really never know how, when or where inspiration will strike for a song idea,” explains Kotzen. “I never try to force anything because I know ultimately at some point in time life will hand you a situation and for a guy like myself that is the perfect spark. I’m not someone that likes to outwardly go at it with someone if I feel I was wronged but I certainly use my creative outlet as a song writer to exercise that stuff out of me so I never find myself carrying around resentment or bad vibes.
“So if someone does you wrong, multiple times, then we’re done here. You’re your own worst enemy. I’ve tried to help and now I’m a target? Nope… No thanks… I’m off the bus. My attitude is ‘Get it out! Throw it in the trash where it belongs.’ Move on and forget ‘em! That is really where the song is coming from.”
The single, which will be a part of a full-length album to be released later in the year, came together very quickly in March 2024 after a trip back to Kotzen’s hometown of Reading, Pennsylvania.
“It has been quite a while since I have released new solo music and I feel very fulfilled to have come to a place where I’ve got new music I believe in,” continues Kotzen. “Although I find myself writing all the time not always do I feel compelled to share the work. When the story for ‘Cheap Shots’ came to me I knew I had the perfect lead track to follow up where I left off from my previous record.
“Of course I’m thrilled to be able to say I’ve got a new song for you but I’m equally overjoyed to announce the upcoming live dates. In fact, the timing is perfect as we embark on an extensive European tour in June which will end in the UK on July 13th at London’s Islington Assembly Hall. And these dates will most likely spill into a North American Fall tour as well.”
Ahead of Richie Kotzen’s European tour he plays two warm up shows in Southern California in mid-May. Tickets and VIP package links at richiekotzen.com
USA
Fri, MAY 17 The Canyon Montclair, Montclair, CA
Sat, MAY 18 The Canyon Agoura Hills, Agoura Hills, CA
EUROPE
Tue, JUN 4 Batschkapp, Frankfurt Am Main, Germany
Wed, JUN 5 Colos-Saal, Aschaffenburg, Germany
Thu, JUN 6 Rosenhof GmbH, Osnabrück, Germany
Sat, JUN 8 Sweden Rock Festival 2024, Sölvesborg, Sweden
Sun, JUN 9 Pumpehuset, København, Denmark
Tue, JUN 11 Victory Podium, Alkmaar, Netherlands
Wed, JUN 12 Turbinenhalle Oberhausen, Oberhausen, Germany
Thu, JUN 13 Metropool, Hengelo, Netherlands
Fri, JUN 14 Le Forum, Vaureal, France
Sun, JUN 16 Sala Riviera, Madrid, Spain (SOLD OUT)
Mon, JUN 17 La Salamandra, Barcelona, Spain
Thu, JUN 20 Rock Imperium Festival 2024, Cartagena, Spain
Sat, JUN 22 Crossroad, Angoulins, France
Mon, JUN 24 Garage, Saarbrucken, Germany
Tue, JUN 25 Große Freiheit, Hamburg, Germany
Wed, JUN 26 F-Haus, Jena, Germany
Fri, JUN 28 Backstage Halle, Munich, Germany
Sat, JUN 29 Amphiteatre, Sokolov, Czechia
Sun, JUN 30 Charita Olomouc, Olomouc 9, Czechia
Mon, JUL 1 Collosseum Club, Košice I, Slovakia
Thu, JUL 4 Dürer Kert, Budapest, Hungary
Fri, JUL 5 Majestic Music Club, Bratislava I, Slovakia
Sat JUL 6 Metal Park 2024, Romano D'ezzelino, Italy
Sun, JUL 7 Dynamo, Zürich, Switzerland
Wed, JUL 10 Limelight, Belfast, United Kingdom
Thu, JUL 11 Opium Live, Dublin 8, Ireland
Sat, JUL 13 Islington Assembly Hall, London, United Kingdom
Photo Credit: Travis Shinn
