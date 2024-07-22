Rhonda Vincent Releases New Single 'Wagon Wheel'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-award-winning bluegrass artist and Grand Ole Opry member Rhonda Vincent’s new single “Wagon Wheel” from her upcoming album Destinations And Fun Places is now available.

As a follow-up to Vincent’s first two singles from the record, “City Of New Orleans,” and “Please Mr. Please,” “Wagon Wheel” continues to set the pace for a themed project nearly two years in the making. The theme of Vincent’s new record is just as the title says, “destinations” and “fun places,” which will take every listener on a journey through different cities, states, and other places of interest around the country. Originally recorded by Old Crow Medicine Show, Bob Dylan and made world-renowned by Darius Rucker, Rhonda adds her own unique style and once you give it a listen, you will hear a very recognizable voice singing harmonies! “Wagon Wheel” was premiered exclusively by People.com.

“I am so excited to create a new version of “Wagon Wheel” that has so many different elements from mid-tempo to breakdown speeds featuring my band, The Rage, an acapella section, and Alison Krauss singing harmony throughout makes it an epic event.” - Rhonda Vincent

As announced by the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA), Vincent is nominated this year for two IBMA awards including Female Vocalist of the Year and Music Video of the Year for “The City Of New Orleans.”

Taking her “destination” themed album to heart, Rhonda Vincent continues to tour the country from shore to shore with nearly seventy shows scheduled for the remainder of 2024 in over 20 states, and still adding more, proving the renowned "Queen of Bluegrass" continues to work harder than ever and shows no signs of slowing down.

Rhonda Vincent’s Upcoming Tour Dates:

JUL 19 - Palace Theatre / Crossville, Tenn.

JUL 20 - Meramec Music Theatre / Steelville, Mo.

JUL 21 - Private Event / Grover, Utah

JUL 23 - Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

JUL 26 - Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

JUL 30 - Pickin’ In Parsons / Parsons, W. Va.

AUG 01 - Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival / Hyden, Ky.

AUG 02 - Talladega Bluegrass & Fingerstyle Guitar Festival / Talladega, Ala.

AUG 03 - Hogtown Opry / Gainesville, Fla.

AUG 15 - North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival / Marion, N.C.

AUG 16 - Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival / Gettysburg, Pa.

AUG 17 - Magoffin County Community Day / Salyersville, Ky.

AUG 23 - Brown County Bluegrass Festival / Georgetown, Ohio

AUG 24 - The Lakes Bluegrass Festival / Pine River, Minn.

SEP 06 - Williams Auditorium / Henderson, Tenn.

SEP 07 - Bluegrass & Chili Festival / Pryor, Okla.

SEP 14 - Backyard Bluegrass Festival / Sullivan, Ill.

SEP 18 - Americana Music Fest Showcase / Nashville, Tenn.

SEP 19 - Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival / Buena Vista, Va.

SEP 20 - Pigeon Forge Bluegrass Festival / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

SEP 21 - Starvy Creek Bluegrass Festival / Conway, Mo.

SEP 27 - IBMA Bluegrass Live! / Raleigh, N.C.

SEP 28 - Vine Grove Bluegrass Festival / Vine Grove, Ky.

About Rhonda Vincent:

The Grammy-winning Queen of Bluegrass Rhonda Vincent began her professional music career at five, singing with her family’s band, the Sally Mountain Show. She picked up the mandolin at eight and the fiddle at twelve, performing with the family band at weekend festivals. Rhonda struck out on her own, singing with the Grand Ole Opry’s Jim Ed Brown. Her opportunity eventually led to a deal with Rebel Records. Her work caught the attention of Giant Nashville’s president, James Stroud, who signed Vincent to record two contemporary country albums. After Giant, she signed with Rounder Records, where her passion for traditional bluegrass music flourished. With the release of her debut album “Back Home Again,” “The Wall Street Journal” crowned Rhonda Vincent the New Queen of Bluegrass. She’s a multi-award winner, with a Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album (2017), Entertainer of the Year (2001), Song of the Year (2004), and an unprecedented 7 consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association (2000 – 2006). Her powerful vocal style transcends the boundaries of bluegrass music, as evidenced in her collaboration with Dolly Parton on the Elton John / Bernie Taupin Tribute Project “Restoration” 2018. Rhonda Vincent’s lifelong dream came true when she became a member of the Grand Ole Opry on February 6, 2021. You can also hear her on Cody Johnson’s project, “Treasures.” Her latest single, “Wagon Wheel,” is now available from her upcoming album ‘Destinations And Fun Places’ due out August 9th.

Comments