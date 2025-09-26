Reneé Rapp, Laufey, Among Lineup for iHeartRadio 2025 Jingle Ball Tour

The 2025 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour is set to stop in Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New York, and more.
iHeartRadio has unveiled the 2025 lineup for its annual "iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One," which will take place this December. This year, the 2025 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour is set to stop in Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Miami.
The lineup includes Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp, Laufey, Alex Warren, BigXthaPlug, Conan Gray, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, Jessie Murph, The Kid LAROI, mgk, MONSTA X, Myles Smith, Nelly, Olivia Dean, Ravyn Lenae, Shinedown, and Zara Larsson, and more. iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour stops will be part of the exclusive network special on ABC, airing in December and next day on Hulu.
Eligible Capital One cardholders will get first access to high-demand tickets via a cardholder presale in each city. Plus, cardholders can add a Capital One Access Pass to their purchase in select markets to enjoy an exclusive pre-show party with a performing Jingle Ball artist.
The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale begins Tuesday, September 30 at 10 a.m. local time and runs through Thursday, October 2 at 10 a.m. local time, or while pre-sale supplies last. Pre-sale info and tickets will be available here. All other tickets go on sale to the General Public on Friday, October 3 at 12 p.m. local time and will be available here.
Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas – Tuesday, December 2, at 7:30 p.m. CST – iHeartRadio 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2025 Presented by Capital One at Dickies Arena
Los Angeles – Friday, December 5, at 7:30 p.m. PST – iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2025 Presented by Capital One at the Intuit Dome
Chicago – Monday, December 8, at 7:30 p.m. CST – iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2025 Presented by Capital One at Allstate Arena
Detroit – Tuesday, December 9, at 7:30 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio Channel 95.5’s Jingle Ball 2025 Presented by Capital One at Little Caesars Arena
New York – Friday, December 12, at 7:00 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio Z100's Jingle Ball 2025 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden
Boston – Sunday, December 14, at 6:00 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio Kiss 108's Jingle Ball 2025 Presented by Capital One at TD Garden
Philadelphia – Monday, December 15, at 7:30 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball 2025 Presented by Capital One at Xfinity Mobile Arena
Washington, D.C. – Tuesday, December 16, at 7:30 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio HOT 99.5's Jingle Ball 2025 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena
Atlanta – Thursday, December 18, at 7:30 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio 96.1 The Beat’s Jingle Ball 2025 Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena
Miami, Florida – Saturday, December 20, at 7:30 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio Y100.7’s Jingle Ball 2025 Presented by Capital One at Kaseya Center
For the 12th consecutive year, nine cities on the tour, Los Angeles; Chicago; Detroit; New York; Boston; Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; Atlanta; and Miami will partner with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring pediatric patients through entertainment and education focused initiatives.
In addition, iHeartRadio’s 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball in Dallas/Fort Worth will work with the Kidd's Kids, a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide hope and happiness by creating beautiful memories for families of children with life-altering or life-threatening conditions. Each event will allocate a portion of ticket sales to its benefiting organization as well as offer exclusive packages through online auctions leading up to the events.
The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One is executive produced by iHeartMedia and Diversified Production Services (DPS). The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball special on ABC is produced by iHeartMedia as well as GRAMMY®-nominated OBB Pictures, a division of OBB Media.
Reneé Rapp photo credit: Zora Sicher.
Laufey photo credit: Emma Summerton
