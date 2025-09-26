Reneé Rapp, Laufey, Among Lineup for iHeartRadio 2025 Jingle Ball Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



iHeartRadio has unveiled the 2025 lineup for its annual "iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One," which will take place this December. This year, the 2025 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour is set to stop in Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Miami.

The lineup includes Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp, Laufey, Alex Warren, BigXthaPlug, Conan Gray, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, Jessie Murph, The Kid LAROI, mgk, MONSTA X, Myles Smith, Nelly, Olivia Dean, Ravyn Lenae, Shinedown, and Zara Larsson, and more. iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour stops will be part of the exclusive network special on ABC, airing in December and next day on Hulu.

Eligible Capital One cardholders will get first access to high-demand tickets via a cardholder presale in each city. Plus, cardholders can add a Capital One Access Pass to their purchase in select markets to enjoy an exclusive pre-show party with a performing Jingle Ball artist.

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale begins Tuesday, September 30 at 10 a.m. local time and runs through Thursday, October 2 at 10 a.m. local time, or while pre-sale supplies last. Pre-sale info and tickets will be available here. All other tickets go on sale to the General Public on Friday, October 3 at 12 p.m. local time and will be available here.

The 2025 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour

Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas – Tuesday, December 2, at 7:30 p.m. CST – iHeartRadio 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2025 Presented by Capital One at Dickies Arena

The lineup features: Alex Warren, Jessie Murph, mgk, Nelly, Reneé Rapp, Rachel Chinouriri, Shinedown, Zara Larsson and a special sing-along moment for KPOP DEMON HUNTERS.

Los Angeles – Friday, December 5, at 7:30 p.m. PST – iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2025 Presented by Capital One at the Intuit Dome

The lineup features: Alex Warren, Audrey Hobert, Conan Gray, Feid, Jackson Wang, Jessie Murph, The Kid LAROI, Leon Thomas, Reneé Rapp, Zara Larsson a special sing-along moment for KPOP DEMON HUNTERS.

Chicago – Monday, December 8, at 7:30 p.m. CST – iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2025 Presented by Capital One at Allstate Arena

The lineup features: Audrey Hobert, Jackson Wang, Jessie Murph, Nelly, Ravyn Lenae, Reneé Rapp, Shinedown, Teddy Swims, Zara Larsson and a special sing-along moment for KPOP DEMON HUNTERS.

Detroit – Tuesday, December 9, at 7:30 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio Channel 95.5’s Jingle Ball 2025 Presented by Capital One at Little Caesars Arena

The lineup features: BigXthaPlug, Conan Gray, Jessie Murph, MOLIY, Nelly, Rachel Chinouriri, Ravyn Lenae, Shinedown, Zara Larsson and a special sing-along moment for KPOP DEMON HUNTERS.

New York – Friday, December 12, at 7:00 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio Z100's Jingle Ball 2025 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden

The lineup features: Alex Warren, BigXthaPlug, Conan Gray, Ed Sheeran, Jessie Murph, Laufey, MONSTA X, Myles Smith, Nelly, Ravyn Lenae, Reneé Rapp, Zara Larsson and a special sing-along moment for KPOP DEMON HUNTERS.

Boston – Sunday, December 14, at 6:00 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio Kiss 108's Jingle Ball 2025 Presented by Capital One at TD Garden

The lineup features: Ed Sheeran, Laufey, MOLIY, Myles Smith, Olivia Dean, Ravyn Lenae, Sean Paul, Zara Larsson and a special sing-along moment for KPOP DEMON HUNTERS.

Philadelphia – Monday, December 15, at 7:30 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball 2025 Presented by Capital One at Xfinity Mobile Arena

The lineup features: AJR, Alex Warren, BigXthaPlug, Laufey, MONSTA X, Myles Smith, Ravyn Lenae, Zara Larsson and a special sing-along moment for KPOP DEMON HUNTERS.

Washington, D.C. – Tuesday, December 16, at 7:30 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio HOT 99.5's Jingle Ball 2025 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena

The lineup features: AJR, Alex Warren, Conan Gray, Jelly Roll, Laufey, MONSTA X, Myles Smith, Nelly, Olivia Dean, Shinedown, Zara Larsson and a special sing-along moment for KPOP DEMON HUNTERS.

Atlanta – Thursday, December 18, at 7:30 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio 96.1 The Beat’s Jingle Ball 2025 Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena

The lineup features: BigXthaPlug, Jermaine Dupri & Friends, Kehlani, Lil Jon & Friends, Mariah The Scientist, MOLIY and Nelly.

Miami, Florida – Saturday, December 20, at 7:30 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio Y100.7’s Jingle Ball 2025 Presented by Capital One at Kaseya Center

The lineup features: BigXthaPlug, Feid, Kehlani, mgk, MONSTA X, Nelly, Zara Larsson and a special sing-along moment for KPOP DEMON HUNTERS.

For the 12th consecutive year, nine cities on the tour, Los Angeles; Chicago; Detroit; New York; Boston; Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; Atlanta; and Miami will partner with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring pediatric patients through entertainment and education focused initiatives.

In addition, iHeartRadio’s 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball in Dallas/Fort Worth will work with the Kidd's Kids, a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide hope and happiness by creating beautiful memories for families of children with life-altering or life-threatening conditions. Each event will allocate a portion of ticket sales to its benefiting organization as well as offer exclusive packages through online auctions leading up to the events.

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One is executive produced by iHeartMedia and Diversified Production Services (DPS). The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball special on ABC is produced by iHeartMedia as well as GRAMMY®-nominated OBB Pictures, a division of OBB Media.

Reneé Rapp photo credit: Zora Sicher.

Laufey photo credit: Emma Summerton