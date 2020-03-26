'Remembering Kenny Rogers' Special Hosted By T. Graham Brown Set To Air On SiriusXM's Prime Country Channel

Country hit-maker T. Graham Brown will host 'Remembering Kenny Rogers' special to premiere Friday, March 27th at 9/8c on SiriusXM's Prime Country Channel 58. This heartwarming two-hour show will feature live cuts from Kenny Rogers' 'Live By Request' album and more. As part of the tribute, some of Kenny's closest friends share their most precious memories and remember Kenny Rogers through the years. T. Graham Brown hosts LIVE WIRE each month on the channel, showcasing live cuts & interviews with some of T. Graham Brown's closest friends and heroes while sharing fun stories about life on the road.



"Kenny Rogers was larger than life in so many ways," explains T. Graham Brown. "I toured the country doing shows with him and heard his hits night after night. Just about everyone in country music during his career opened for him and it is hard to imagine a world without Kenny. Thankfully his music will live on in our hearts and with the help from those who loved him the most, we have a great show, remembering our "Sweet Music Man" from all "Through The Years."



As part of this special, country music superstars Wynonna, Tracy Lawrence, Tanya Tucker, Mark Wills, Crystal Gayle, Lee Greenwood, Janie Fricke, The Oak Ridge Boys' Joe Bonsall, Ronnie Milsap, TG Sheppard, Billy Dean, Larry Gatlin, Linda Davis, and Sawyer Brown's Mark Miller all share stories of not just the icon, but of their friend, Country Music Hall of Fame member Kenny Rogers. Listen closely to hear never-before-told stories and rare live performances from your favorite Prime Country superstar!



'Remembering Kenny Rogers with T. Graham Brown' special will air:

Friday, Mar 27th @ 9pm ET / 8pm CT

Friday, Mar 27th @ Midnight / 11pm CT

Saturday, Mar 28th @ 4pm ET / 3pm CT

Sunday, Mar 29th @ 10am ET / 9am CT



The special is also available on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.





