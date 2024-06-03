Recording Academy Elects 19 Leaders To Its 2024-2025 Board Of Trustees

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following this year’s annual Recording Academy® Board of Trustees meeting, 19 leaders of diverse backgrounds and disciplines have assumed their positions on the 2024-2025 Board of Trustees.

Effective as of June 1, the newly elected Trustees joined the Academy’s midterm Trustees, including National Officers Tammy Hurt (Chair), Dr. Chelsey Green (Vice Chair), Gebre Waddell (Secretary/Treasurer), and Christine Albert (Chair Emeritus) to uphold the Academy's mission to serve and represent the music community at-large through its commitment to promote diversity, equity and inclusion, fight for creators' rights, protect music people in need, preserve music's history, and invest in its future.

The full list of the Academy's Board of Trustees is below:

Cheche Alara*

Jennifer Blakeman*

EJ Gaines*

Taylor Hanson*

Ledisi

Ken Shepherd*

Christine Albert

Evan Bogart

Kennard Garrett

Justin “Henny” Henderson*

Eric Lilavois

Jessica Thompson*

Marcella Araica

Torae Carr*

Sara Gazarek*

Tammy Hurt

Susan Marshall

Gebre Waddell

Nikisha Bailey*

Dani Deahl*

Tracy Gershon

J. Ivy

Riggs Morales

Paul Wall

Julio Bagué

Maria Egan*

Dr. Chelsey Green

Terry Jones*

Donn Thompson Morelli “Donn T”

Wayna

Larry Batiste

Fletcher Foster*

Dave Gross*

Angelique Kidjo

Ms. Meka Nism*

Tamara Wellons*

Marcus Baylor

Anna Frick

Jennifer Hanson

Mike Knobloch* Ashley Shabankareh*

Jonathan Yip

*Elected or re-elected this year.

Bold identifies National Officers.

"I'm honored to welcome this amazing group of creatives to our Board of Trustees," said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. "Our Board’s expertise and dedication to helping music people everywhere has been essential to all we have achieved at the Academy. However, the work never stops, and I look forward to working alongside our new and current Trustees on ways we can continue to provide guidance for our music community."

“Welcoming our newly elected Trustees is always such an exciting time at the Academy,” said Hurt. “With new ideas to contribute to our Board and the eagerness to helping change music, I have no doubt that together this year’s Board of Trustees will continue our commitment to fostering a diverse and representative music industry.”

Recording Academy members play a key role in shaping the next generation of the organization's leaders on a local and national level. Each year, the Academy's 12 Chapters' Voting and Professional Members vote in their respective Chapter Board Elections to elect their Chapter's Governors. Of the Trustees that serve on the National Board, eight are elected by Voting and Professional Members of the Academy (four each year) and 30 are elected by the Chapter Boards (15 each year). The remaining four seats are comprised of the National Trustee Officers serving the roles of Chair, Vice Chair, Secretary/Treasurer, and Chair Emeritus, who are currently midterm, and are elected by the Board of Trustees once every two years. All positions on the Board of Trustees are subject to two, two-year term limits.

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards® — music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the GRAMMY Awards and the Recording Academy, please visit GRAMMY.com and RecordingAcademy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on X, "like" Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy's social communities on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and LinkedIn. For media assets, please visit the Recording Academy's Press Room.

