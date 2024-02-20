Real Estate Share New Single Ahead Of 'Daniel' Album Release This Friday

Indie rock mainstays Real Estate have shared a final pre-release taste of their upcoming album Daniel in the form of the song “Flowers,” which is accompanied by an animated video directed by Magnus Carlsson who also created Radiohead's “Paranoid Android” video. In it, band members assist singer Martin Courtney through a difficult physical transformation, which yields a sparkling gem of a song.

“For me, the greatest animated music video of all time is Magnus Carlsson's iconic ‘Paranoid Android' video for Radiohead,” Martin says of the video. “It looked like nothing else on MTV in 1997. So when we decided to do an animated video for our next single, that was at the top of the mood board. Let's make something like the ‘Paranoid Android' video. It didn't even occur to us that we could actually ask Magnus Carlsson himself to make a video for our song, or that he would actually do it, or that it would end up just as weird and beautiful as we could have imagined. Big thanks to the legend Mr. Carlsson for being up for working with us.”

“This song is the closest Real Estate will ever get to like a Shania Twain style country rocker,” the band says of the track. “We keep saying we didn't go to Nashville to make a country record - we didn't - but then we put out s like this. Who cares though this song rocks. Check out that guitar solo.”

The Daniel Tashian-produced Daniel will arrive February 23rd via Domino Recording Co. The band previously shared the songs “Haunted World” and “Water Underground,” the latter of which was accompanied by a music video inspired by and made in collaboration with and featuring the stars of the beloved 1990s Nickelodeon sitcom The Adventures of Pete & Pete.

Daniel was recorded with GRAMMY-winning producer Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves) during an ebullient nine-day spree at RCA Studio. You can hear squiggly versions of classic Nashville licks during “Flowers,” where the mercury of pedal steel and the twinkle of a Wurlitzer illuminate acoustic strums like stars in the night sky. A song of dislocation and constancy, it's a reminder of the common way we use music no matter the genre or scene—to find our way forward.

Ahead of an extensive spring North American tour beginning February 28 in San Francisco and running until May 26 in Atlanta, Real Estate will play “The Daniel Show”, a SOLD OUT album release show at Union Pool in New York on Feb, 22, 2024, with the crowd made up of guests possessing a first, middle or last name of Daniel (Dan, Danielle, Danny, Daniella, Danielson, etc).

The sixth full-length from New Jersey natives Courtney (vocals, guitar), Alex Bleeker (bass, vocals), Matt Kallman (keyboards), Julian Lynch (guitar) and Sammi Niss (drums), Daniel sports 11 new tracks. The songs on Daniel are effortless but artful. They shimmer and radiate without hesitation or second guesses, and they connect the uninhibited wonder of Real Estate's earliest work with the earned perspective of adulthood. Daniel sounds like classic Real Estate, simply leveled up with the subtle but unabashed touches of a producer who has actually lived inside pop powerhouses.

In Nashville, Real Estate shared a rental, cutting up in close quarters after the imposition of separation of these last few years. Several days into recording, they were discussing album titles when someone suggested “Daniel,” simply because it seemed like a good idea to bestow a human name upon a record. Was it for Daniel Tashian? Maybe. Was it the sign of a band that has now been around long enough to take its music seriously without taking itself or its perception too seriously? Absolutely.

Daniel is available to pre-order on Mart edition baby blue vinyl with a 24x36” double-sided poster, indie edition silver vinyl, LP, CD and digitally. Dom Mart | Digital.

Real Estate 2024 Tour Dates

02/22/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool *DANIELS-ONLY*

02/28/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

03/01/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre*

03/02/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox*

03/03/24 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall*

03/05/24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Urban Lounge*

03/06/24 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre*

03/08/24 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf*

03/09/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom*

03/10/24 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park*

03/11/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether*

03/13/24 - San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo's 365 Club*

04/05/24 – Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre (formerly Corona Theatre)^

04/06/24 – Toronto, ON @ Masonic Temple - The Concert Hall^

04/07/24 – Detroit, MI @ El Club^

04/08/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium^

04/10/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line^

04/11/24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall^

04/12/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's^

04/13/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre^

04/15/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club^

04/16/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer^

04/17/24 – Boston, MA @ Royale^

04/18/24 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall^

04/20/24 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios^ SOLD OUT

05/16/24 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

05/17/24 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

05/18/24 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall

05/20/24 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman #

05/21/24 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall #

05/22/24 - Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger #

05/23/24 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

05/24/24 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel #

05/25/24 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom #

05/26/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

* w/ Florry

^ w/ Marina Allen

# w/ Water From Your Eyes

Photo Credit: Sinna Nasseri