Rascal Flatts to Return with 'Life Is a Highway Tour' in 2026

On the heels of their sold-out return to touring this year, country music group Rascal Flatts will hit the road again for their Life Is A Highway Tour in 2026. The trek will bring them to 21 stops nationwide. Fellow country stars Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane will continue to support the trio across this new run.

Tickets for the majority of the tour go on sale this Friday, Aug. 15 at 10:00am local time here, with the remaining shows going on sale next week. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences. Packages vary and may include premium tickets, invitation to the Rascal Flatts VIP Lounge, autographed tour posters, VIP exclusive gift items & more. For more information, visit here.

“What a ride the past year has been! We’re so excited to continue this tour, the response we’ve received from everyone has been overwhelming and humbling,” said Jay DeMarcus. “We’ve truly had such a blast over the past year getting back in front of our fans out on the road, and we thought, ‘Why not keep the party going?’”

Rascal Flatts made their return to the spotlight this year for the first time since 2019. The country stars’ “nostalgic” setlist – including fan favorites “Me and My Gang,” “Fast Cars And Freedom,” “Life Is A Highway” and more.

Rascal Flatts released their LIFE IS A HIGHWAY: REFUELED DUETS collaboration album earlier this summer. The project features nine reimagined, beloved Rascal Flatts hits – including a reimagination of “What Hurts The Most” with Backstreet Boys – as well as their record-breaking new track, “I Dare You” with Jonas Brothers.

2026 LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR Official Dates

1/15 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center

1/16 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

1/17 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

1/22 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

1/23 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

1/24 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

1/29 - Elmont, NY - UBS Arena *

1/30 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center *

1/31 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena *

2/5 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

2/6 - Chicago, IL - United Center

2/7 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse *

2/12 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena ~

2/13 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

2/14 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

2/19 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

2/20 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena

2/21 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

2/26 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

2/27 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

2/28 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center *

* Tickets on sale on 8/22 at 10am local time

~ Support by Chris Lane and TBD

About Rascal Flatts

Rascal Flatts are a chart-topping trio created by vocalist Gary LeVox, multi-instrumentalist Jay DeMarcus and guitarist Joe Don Rooney. Since their founding in 2000, they’ve released hits like “Prayin’ for Daylight,” “Bless The Broken Road,” “What Hurts the Most,” and “Life Is a Highway.” Together, the Grand Ole Opry members have achieved up 17 No. One hits, over 23.4 million albums sold, 35 million digital downloads, and over 12 billion total lifetime streams, with 4.6 billion streams on Spotify alone.