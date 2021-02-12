Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rapper Toosii Teams Up with Tokyo Jetz for her Latest Single 'WYTD'

The track comes as a follow up to “Know The Rules” featuring T.I.

Feb. 12, 2021  
Tokyo Jetz has just released her latest single "WYTD" featuring popular rapper, Toosii with Grand Hustle Records/EMPIRE. The track comes as a follow up to "Know The Rules" featuring T.I., which she gave fans over two weeks ago to promote her upcoming album, "Cancel Culture". Produced by STXNK, Tokyo and Toosii slide lyrically over the smooth beat with playful lyrics and a catchy hook. Tokyo, who's known for a more fast, hard-hitting delivery, takes her time rhythmically with "WYTD" for a more sensual sound. Tokyo has teased the single all week on social media, asking supporters to guess the mystery feature artist. Fans were pleasantly surprised to learn of Toosii and Tokyo teaming up for the new song and expressed their approval online.

"When I wrote 'WYTD', I wanted to give the ladies something to really vibe to and talk s. A hood love song", Tokyo Jetz explained. "I knew Toosii would deliver on this track so I had to reach out to collab. I think fans will definitely appreciate this song."

Check out the video below!


