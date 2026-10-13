Raheem DeVaughn to Host THE GARDEN OF LOVE Radio Show

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Urban One's Reach Media and Radio One announced the launch of 'The Garden of Love,' a new nighttime radio show hosted by Grammy Award winning R&B artist Raheem DeVaughn. Premiering Monday, October 12, the show will air Sunday - Thursday from 7 PM to midnight on Majic 102.3 WMMJ Washington, D.C.

'The Garden of Love' pairs music with conversation about love and life, giving listeners a nightly place to relax in the community. Each night DeVaughn will play soulful slow jams, romantic R&B, and open the mic to the audience for calls, dedications and real talk.

'We are thrilled to have Raheem DeVaughn join the Urban One family. He brings an energy, talent set, and connection to our audience that is second to none,' says Eddie Harrell, Jr., Co-President/Audio Division for Urban One. ''The Garden of Love' will provide our listeners with a unique experience as they settle in for great music and interaction on a nightly basis.'

Known as 'The Love King of R&B & Soul,' DeVaughn is a platinum-selling songwriter, entrepreneur, and community advocate. He was named the No. 1 independent artist on radio in 2019 and recently earned his second No. 1 on the Billboard R&B charts with a reimagining of his classic 'You.' In 2026, he released his tenth studio album, The Quiet Storm Lover (Tome Un), through his partnership with EVEN.biz. DeVaughn is also the founder of the LoveLife Foundation, which works to improve the health and well-being of underserved communities of color. His work has earned him the 2023 Presidential Volunteer Award and the Key to the City of Washington, D.C. In 2024, he performed at the White House Juneteenth celebration alongside Patti LaBelle, Charlie Wilson, and Kirk Franklin.

'Raheem DeVaughn brings an incredible passion for R&B and a natural ability to connect with people. With The Garden of Love, we're bringing that connection to nighttime radio through great music and meaningful conversations about love, relationships, and life. We want listeners to have a place to unwind, feel heard and end their day with Raheem,' said Colby Tyner, Senior Vice President of Programming for Urban One's Radio One and Reach Media.

'Grateful to everyone who has supported my radio journey! This new chapter with Urban One is about building a new nighttime syndicated tradition and truly something special for the listeners. The future is bright, and we're just getting started!' said Raheem DeVaughn.

'The Garden of Love' airs Sunday - Thursday from 7 PM to midnight on Majic 102.3 WMMJ Washington, D.C. Additional markets include WAMJ Atlanta, WPPZ Philly, WWIN Baltimore, and WKJS Richmond.

Raheem DeVaughn is represented by Jason Riley of Riley Entertainment Group, Inc.

About Raheem DeVaughn

Raheem DeVaughn is a Grammy Award-winning singer, platinum-selling songwriter, syndicated radio personality with Urban One, entrepreneur, and passionate advocate for health, human rights, and community empowerment. Widely celebrated for his distinctive voice, timeless artistry, and deeply emotive approach to R&B, DeVaughn has carved out a unique place in contemporary soul music while remaining firmly committed to his craft, his fans, and the communities he serves.

A true multidimensional talent, DeVaughn continues to expand his influence beyond the recording studio. Through his music, radio presence, and entrepreneurial ventures, he connects with audiences who appreciate the intimacy, authenticity, romance, and emotional depth of classic and contemporary R&B.

As founder of the LoveLife Foundation, DeVaughn channels his passion into improving the physical, mental, and economic well-being of underserved communities of color. His advocacy reflects a longstanding commitment to service, with a particular focus on HIV/AIDS awareness, health education, and human rights. His impact has earned him notable recognition, including the 2023 Presidential Volunteer Award during the Biden administration and the Key to the City of Washington, D.C., honoring his contributions to community engagement and public awareness.

DeVaughn's influence on the music industry is equally compelling. Recognized as the No. 1 independent artist on radio in 2019, he has cultivated a devoted following, particularly among Black women ages 24–54, who connect with the honesty, vulnerability, romance, and social consciousness woven throughout his music. His catalog reflects a rare ability to bridge generations, blending the richness of traditional soul with the innovation of modern R&B.

His accomplishments continued to build momentum in 2024, when he participated as a panelist at the White House Mental Health Summit and performed at the White House Juneteenth celebration alongside legendary artists Patti LaBelle, Charlie Wilson, and Kirk Franklin. Recently, he also earned his second No. 1 on the Billboard R&B charts with a reimagining of his signature classic, 'You,' while his rendition of the Isley Brothers' 'Let's Fall in Love' secured another Billboard Top 10 hit. Further demonstrating his entrepreneurial vision, DeVaughn invested in the digital music platform EVEN.biz, embracing innovative ways for artists to connect directly with their audiences.

In 2026, DeVaughn ushered in a new chapter with the release of his tenth studio album, The Quiet Storm Lover (Tome Un). Released through his direct-to-consumer partnership with EVEN.biz, the project reflects his continued commitment to artistic independence, creative ownership, and a more direct relationship with his fans. The album is also available on streaming platforms, excluding Spotify.

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