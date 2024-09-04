Rachel Platten Releases New Album 'I Am Rachel Platen'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emmy Award-winning multi-platinum artist and singer-songwriter Rachel Platten has released, I Am Rachel Platten, her first studio album in seven years. Crafted over five years and recorded in Nashville with acclaimed producers Jason Evigan (Zendaya, Rüfüs du Sol) and Gian Stone (Halsey, Teddy Swims), this deeply personal album captures Rachel’s personal highs and lows since her last record. The emotional journey explores themes of parenthood, mental health, depression and ultimately “the phoenix rising.” I Am Rachel Platten marks a powerful return, showcasing Ms. Platten’s evolution both as an artist and as a person.

On the album’s focus track “Set Me Free” Rachel says; “Set Me Free is the boldest song I’ve ever written. It’s me declaring that I am enough. After turning 40, becoming a parent, and emerging from a difficult battle with my mental health and chronic pain, I found myself much less interested in other people’s perceptions of me or my music. I’d faced the worst and realized how strong I had always been. That insecure girl in me who was always craving approval was quieter, and in her place was a grownup version of me - humbled, yet far stronger, battle weary, but more powerful than ever before.”

Of the new full album Rachel says; “Seven years have passed since my last album, and in that time, I've gone through a profound transformation. As I healed from my struggles and confronted my demons, I found songwriting to be a refuge, often the only one when all felt lost. This music that emerged tells my story in a way that I’ve never been able to before because these songs weren’t written for anyone other than me. They were the medicine I needed in the darkest moments of my life. This album is a triumph for that reason – without being dramatic - it helped me save my own life. My hope is that the songs may be a comfort for others in their own dark nights.”

Rachel previewed some of her new songs in May during a sold-out, two-night stand at The Sun Rose in Los Angeles and at a candlelight concert at St. Ann’s Church in New York City. Rachel also recently performed at Brooklyn’s King Theater (for Women’s History Month for Audacy with Meghan Trainor, Kelsea Ballerini, and others), receiving standing ovations at all the shows.

When the world first met Rachel Platten, it came in the form of a proclamation of self: “Fight Song” became a global sensation, an inescapable battle cry that’s now been streamed more than a billion times and is as inextricable to modern pop culture as any one song could be. An artist as textured and rich as you’ll ever find, Rachel has spent the years since “Fight Song” building a foundation upon which she’s growing a powerful artistic legacy. What sets her apart isn't just her captivating performances and insane voice, but also her remarkable talent for writing and producing her own music. I Am Rachel Platten is a fully independent release on her very own label, Violet Records.﻿

Track Listing – I Am Rachel Platten

1. I’ll Be Her

2. I Know

3. First Day

4. Slow December

5. The River

6. Bad Thoughts

7. Mercy

8. Surrendering

9. Set Me Free

10. Girls

11. Gimme Something

12. Need You

13. Caroline (feat. Michael Bolton)

Photo credit: Jess Lynn Hess

