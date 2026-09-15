RIVALS to Launch US Tour Sept 19 With New Single 'Adrenaline Rush'
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Hard-rock band Rivals has released a new single, 'Adrenaline Rush,' ahead of a US tour with Nevertel that begins September 19 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Written with Nevertel's Raul Lopez, vocalist Kalie Wolfe wrote about the urge to 'do anything just to feel something for once,' fusing heavy edge with sleek alt-pop shadows, anchored by Wolfe's emotional hunger nestled in explosive heaviness.
Expanding on the dark, foreboding world introduced in their July track 'Bite The Bullet,' the comic book style video for 'Adrenaline Rush' was illustrated by drummer Josh Alves, following his and Wolfe's characters as they rescue a young girl from the burning city they once called home. The trio traverse lands and ruins, evading the evil organization stalking them, finally reaching the edge of a desolate desert.
With 70M+ global catalog streams, support from SiriusXM Octane, and a loyal and growing fanbase, Rivals carved their niche through captivating storytelling and an evolving sound. Formed in 2014, they quickly captured attention with their viral online presence with covers of rock hits like Twenty-One Pilots' 'Heathens.' They followed up with the release of their pop-rock debut album, Damned Soul (2018) and sophomore release Sad Looks Pretty On Me (2021), with explosive tracks 'Fake Rich' featuring Elijah Witt and 'Moonlit.'
Rivals carried on with a string of singles and EPs that further expanded into the rock scene with the guitar-heavy 'Dark Matter' and the synth-driven 'When Does It End' off 2025 EP Medusa's Home. Since then, the band has shared the stage with labelmates Parkway Drive, The Ghost Inside and Nevertel at Shiprocked, as well as played alongside rock heavyweights at Welcome to Rockville and Louder Than Life.
Rivals head out on tour this fall with Nevertel, starting September 19 in Grand Rapids, MI, with stops in Austin (9/26), Cleveland (10/3), and New York (10/9). For more information, visit wearervls.com/tour.
Rivals Tour Dates
September 19 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation
September 20 – Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary
September 22 – Omaha, NE – Waiting Room
September 23 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theatre
September 25 – Houston, TX – Studio at Warehouse Live
September 26 – Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live
September 27 – Dallas, TX – Cambridge Room at HOB
September 29 – Memphis, TN – 1884
October 1 – Columbus, OH – A&R Bar
October 2 – Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving
October 3 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop
October 4 – Buffalo, NY – Electric City
October 6 – Syracuse, NY – The Song & Dance
October 8 – Worcester, MA – Upstairs at Palladium
October 9 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre
October 10 – Allentown, PA – Arrow
October 11 – Hampton Beach, NH – Wallys
October 13 – Johnson City, TN – Capones
October 14 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm
October 16 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn
October 18 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
Photo Credit: Tim Stevens - Download Hi-Res Images
Photo Credit: Tim Stevens - Download Hi-Res Images
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