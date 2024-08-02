RÜFÜS DU SOL Release Ethereal New Single 'Lately'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grammy-winning live electronic trio RÜFÜS DU SOL have shared their ethereal new single “Lately” via Rose Avenue/Warner Records. Watch the music video, shot in Mexico and directed by the band’s creative director Katzki, HERE.

The follow up to the group’s latest single “Music is Better,” “Lately” sees the band continue to roll out their first new music since their 2021 Grammy-nominated album, Surrender. “Lately” lends itself to RÜFÜS’s indie inclinations, balancing the club rhythms, intricate sound design, and heartfelt songwriting that continues to soundtrack the highs and lows of their fans' most pivotal life moments.

“Lately”’s lyrics explore a deep sentiment of interpersonal devotion and self discovery, an approachable lore for anyone who has fallen in or out of love - a common string throughout the euphoric RÜFÜS universe. Tyrone Lindqvist from the band calls out on the track with a sense of admiration, “It feels like I’m learning how to love again”. “Lately” captures the warm yet artful dynamics that have set them apart as innovators for over a decade.

“Lately” is another window into the band’s new creative groove, an era that is defined by enjoying the process and creating from the now while binding organic and electronic.

To celebrate the new single, band members Jon George and James Hunt performed a unique ‘in the round’ DJ set at The Cause in London on August 1, joined by Jimi Jules, which sold-out instantly.

In the three years since Surrender was released, RÜFÜS DU SOL won a Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Recording in 2022 for lead single “Alive,” were twice-nominated the following year for Best Dance/Electronic Album and earned their fifth ARIA award in Australia. The band circled the globe appearing at festivals across Europe and South America, and brought Surrender to the stages of iconic North American venues like New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl. The band also launched their boutique Sundream Festival, which held its second edition in San José del Cabo in 2023. The group was part of the debut of the new Quasar Stage at Coachella in 2024, showcasing unheard IDs in their DJ set and a preview of what’s to come later in the year.

“Lately” arrives ahead of RÜFÜS DU SOL’s only live show this year, headlining Portola Festival in San Francisco on September 28.

RÜFÜS DU SOL Tour Dates

September 28 – Portola Festival – San Francisco, CA

ABOUT RÜFÜS DU SOL:

RÜFÜS DU SOL are the Grammy-winning live electronic trio formed in Sydney Australia, composed of Jon George, James Hunt, and Tyrone Lindqvist, who are now one of the genre’s most highly regarded studio and touring acts. Known for creating emotive electronic music built for the dancefloor, RÜFÜS have released four studio albums, including their most recent full length effort Surrender, which saw them tour across 60 cities, selling 700,000 tickets globally. RÜFÜS’ Jon George and James Hunt have also fostered a DJ project for the project, which triumphs as one of the most popular in the space. The band have translated this success into their own Rose Avenue imprint and boutique Sundream festival in Tulum and Baja, Mexico.

Photo Credit: Boaz Kroon

