REBA McEntire Releases I'M A SURVIVOR EP for 25th Anniversary of REBA

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Premiering 25 years ago this month, Reba McEntire is celebrating the beloved hit sitcom, Reba, with the delivery of her seventh music capsule, I'm A Survivor - EP, via MCA. Written by Phillip White and Shelby Kennedy, the Tony Brown and McEntire-produced track was originally featured on her Greatest Hits, Volume III: I'm A Survivor (2001). Marking McEntire's first foray into series television as the sharp-witted single mother Reba Hart, this is the first time the version made for the Reba show is being released.

https://reba.lnk.to/SurvivorFourPack

Reba McEntire's I'm A Survivor - EP Tracklist

1. 'I'm A Survivor (Official Show Theme Song)'*

2. 'I'm A Survivor'+

3. 'I'm A Survivor (Acoustic Version)'^

4. 'I'm A Survivor (Lafemmebear Remix)'#

* Produced by Tony Brown, Reba McEntire, Joris Wolff

+ Produced by Tony Brown and Reba McEntire

^ Produced by Dave Cobb and Reba McEntire

# Produced by LeahAnn 'Lafemmebear' Mitchell

McEntire is also offering the I'm A Survivor - EP music capsule on a 7-inch vinyl. Available for preorder today, the record will be shipped on December 11. Reba is streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Recognizing 50 years of music from one of Country's most enduring and influential voices, McEntire has delivered one music capsule a month since April. Dropping One Night In Tulsa, Hurt Like That, Ain't Gonna Keep It Waitin', Ring Ring, Tourist, and Could Have Been Raining, each EP pairs a new release with songs spanning her five-decade career.

About Reba McEntire

Multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire has become a household name through a legendary career that spans music, television, film, theater, retail, and hospitality. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has more than 50 award wins under her belt, earning accolades from the ACM Awards, American Music Awards, CMA Awards, GRAMMY Awards, GMA Dove Awards, and People's Choice Awards, in addition to receiving multiple philanthropic and leadership honors like being a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient. Inducted into the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress with the class of 2026 for Rumor Has It, McEntire has achieved unprecedented success, including 35 career #1 singles and over 58 million albums sold worldwide. Holding the record for the most Top 10 hits among female artists with 60 Top 10s on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, her Top 10 reign extends five straight decades, landing her in the singular group with only George Jones, Willie Nelson, and Dolly Parton. Celebrating a 50-year milestone in 2026, she's rolling out new music capsules once a month, as each pairs a freshly recorded song with carefully selected tracks that trace the evolution of one of Country music's most enduring and influential voices. The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe-nominated actress has multiple movie credits to her name, a critically acclaimed lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun, starred in popular sitcoms Happy's Place (airing the third season) and Reba (six seasons), and served as a coach and mentor on The Voice (four seasons). McEntire has also proven herself to be a savvy entrepreneur with longstanding brand partnerships including her Dillard's clothing line and western footwear collection REBA by Justin. She has even added restaurateur to the list with Reba's Place, a restaurant, bar, retail and entertainment venue in Atoka, Oklahoma. McEntire's book Not That Fancy landed on The New York Times Best Sellers list. For more information, visit www.Reba.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 12 Hrs 20 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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