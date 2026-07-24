Reba McEntire Releases Fourth Music Capsule

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Reba McEntire has released her fourth music capsule, continuing a series of archival or curated recordings under the RING RING banner.

The knockout title track off the fourth music capsule, Ring Ring - EP, has the Country icon returning to the telephonic subject of previous hits. Written by Kellie Pickler, Bob DiPiero, and Karyn Rochelle, the Dave Cobb-produced number dials up the drama for a collection of telephone-themed songs spanning her 50-year career. The EP is available now via MCA.

Reba McEntire's Ring Ring - EP Tracklist

'Ring Ring' (Kellie Pickler, Bob DiPiero, Karyn Rochelle)* 'It's Your Call' (Shawna Harrington-Burkhart, Liz Hengber, Bruce Burch)+ 'Long Distance Lover' (Pauline Lee, Robert Rosenberg)^ 'She's Callin' It Love' (Sunny Russ)# 'Why Haven't I Heard From You' (Sandy Knox, T.W. Hale)+

* Produced by Dave Cobb

+ Produced by Tony Brown and Reba McEntire

^ Produced by Jerry Kennedy

# Produced by John Guess and Reba McEntire

McEntire is delivering a music capsule each month during the milestone celebration. One Night In Tulsa - EP, Hurt Like That - EP, and Ain't Gonna Keep It Waitin' - EP are available now, as the thematically curated collections pair a newly recorded song with carefully selected tracks that span five legendary decades. Launching a tailored playlist in tandem with each music capsule, 'The Reinvention Of Reba' Playlist out August 3 follows McEntire refusing to stand still, as she reinvents herself with deeper themes, modern sounds, and songs shaped by life experience.

About Reba McEntire

Multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire has become a household name through a legendary career that spans music, television, film, theater, retail, and hospitality. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has more than 50 award wins under her belt, earning accolades from the ACM Awards, American Music Awards, CMA Awards, GRAMMY Awards, GMA Dove Awards, and People's Choice Awards, in addition to receiving multiple philanthropic and leadership honors like being a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient. Inducted into the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress with the class of 2026 for Rumor Has It, McEntire has achieved unprecedented success, including 35 career #1 singles and over 58 million albums sold worldwide. Holding the record for the most Top 10 hits among female artists with 60 Top 10s on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, her Top 10 reign extends five straight decades, landing her in the singular group with only George Jones, Willie Nelson, and Dolly Parton. Celebrating a 50-year milestone in 2026, she's rolling out new music capsules once a month, as each pairs a freshly recorded song with carefully selected tracks that trace the evolution of one of Country music's most enduring and influential voices. The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe-nominated actress has multiple movie credits to her name, a critically acclaimed lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun, starred in popular sitcoms Happy's Place (currently renewed for a third season) and Reba (six seasons), and served as a coach and mentor on The Voice (four seasons). McEntire has also proven herself to be a savvy entrepreneur with longstanding brand partnerships including her Dillard's clothing line and western footwear collection REBA by Justin. She has even added restaurateur to the list with Reba's Place, a restaurant, bar, retail and entertainment venue in Atoka, Oklahoma. McEntire's book Not That Fancy landed on The New York Times Best Sellers list. For more information, visit www.Reba.com.

About MCA

MCA, a division of Universal Music Group, represents a modern, artist-first approach to country music, building on the rich legacy of the Music Corporation of America. Under the leadership of Mike Harris (President & CEO) and Dave Cobb (Chief Creative Officer), MCA continues to shape the future of country music while honoring the traditions that have made the genre an integral part of American culture.

MCA includes the iconic labels MCA Nashville, Mercury Nashville, and Lucille Records. The label's diverse roster features some of country music's most influential artists, including 49 Winchester, Alan Jackson, Blake Proehl, Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Carter Faith, Chris Stapleton, Cooper Ledford, Dalton Davis, Darius Rucker, Eric Church, George Strait, Jacob Hackworth, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Josh Ross, Kassi Ashton, Keith Urban, Kenny Whitmire, Kinsley, Lamont Landers, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Grimes, Maddie & Tae, Madden Metcalf, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Nate Bargatze, NEEDTOBREATHE, Parker McCollum, Reba, Sam Hunt, Sons of Habit, Tucker Wetmore, Tyler Hubbard and Vince Gill.

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