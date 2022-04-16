R&B Artist Blu Ernest Talks Heartbreak in New Single, 'My Ones'

Following the success of 'The Chill', the Brighton-based newcomer continues to carve out his sound with a drill-infused third release from his forthcoming '____ On My Mind' project. Entirely self-produced, 'My Ones' captures a fleeting relationship, flickering as its final embers slowly fade away. Feelings of heartache and angst can be felt as Blu's delicate melodies and sentimental lyricism ignite in the foreground, revealing a blistering mix of late-night indie & R&Drill bubbling underneath. The track navigates through the life-cycle of a relationship, starting with an image of a romance burning brightly in a hazey nostalgia. But as an unrequited love arises, so does a deep sense of insecurity.



Lacing 90's R&B nostalgia with the brutal low-end of mainstream hip-hop, his sound has been described as a 'melancholy-striptease', a tender mix of nonchalant vocals over a silky yet somber production. Fans of Brent Faiyaz and Jorja Smith will gravitate towards the melancholy tone of Blu's sonics and aesthetics. 'My art should paint a picture. It has to be authentic' says the guitarist-turned-producer, who muses over the concept of each of his releases - all of which he creates himself.



Raised in a small-town, the sea-side lover says he was born with an 'underdog' way of thinking, which helped overcome his low points. 'People will always root for the underdog' he says, 'but when no-one's there, you've got to root for yourself - I want to inspire others to believe in themselves too'.



After enjoying radio coverage from BBC Radio 1, and some notable press from Clash Magazine & Trench, Blu wants to continue manifesting his style of 'blues' in 2022, to let the world know that this underdog isn't going away.

