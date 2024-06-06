The Mechanical Licensing Collective to Host Music Industry Roundtable For Pride Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Mechanical Licensing Collective will host the fourth year of the interactive webinar, "Tuning Into Pride 2024: An LGBT Music Industry Roundtable," with special guest Xunami Muse, star of “RuPaul's Drag Race” season 16, to recognize and celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month, which is observed during the month of June.

Moderated by Jai Yoko (she/her/they), artist manager and mentor, and Cameron Ljungkull (he/him), CEO of Secret Spot DTLA and co-founder of PopOut LA, the virtual webinar will feature candid conversations about the issues and opportunities impacting LGBTQ music creators and industry professionals. Attendees will have the chance to engage in a Q&A session as panelists discuss current events, career journeys, future music creator rights, representation for LGBTQ artists and more.

“Tuning Into Pride” serves as a platform for fostering inclusivity, promoting diversity, and highlighting the vibrant contributions of LGBTQ individuals to the music industry. The speakers include Xunami Muse; Kit Rice (he/him), CEO of KAR Records; Divinity Roxx (she/her), producer and composer; Rich Bomb (he/him), rapper and songwriter; and recording artists and songwriters 2AM Ricky (he/him), Bershy (she/they), Nekeith Mitchell (she/her) and Talii (she/her).

The roundtable will take place on Wednesday, June 12 at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 12 p.m. PT. Tune in by registering here.

