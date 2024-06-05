Andy Grammer Returns With Anthemic New Song 'Without You'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emmy Award winner and acclaimed multi-platinum singer/songwriter Andy Grammer has released his new song, “Without You,” out everywhere via S-Curve Records.

In addition to the release, Grammer also announces his headlining fall tour, ‘Greater Than: A One Man Show,’ an intimate new solo, acoustic set blending a series of songs, poetry and storytelling. Presale begins on Monday, June 10th at 10am local time and signup is available on his website HERE. General onsale begins Friday, June 14th at 10am local time.

“Without You” is a compelling, encouraging song celebrating self-empowerment and the strength it takes to choose yourself, with co-writing credits from Grammy & Oscar nominated songwriter Sam Ashworth (H.E.R., Sia, Leslie Odom Jr.). Marking a new musical chapter for Grammer, the track showcases his dynamic vocals and reaches a soaring chorus as he admits, “I think I’d be better without you.” With lyrical vulnerability and an optimistic, hopeful spin, “Without You” is certain to captivate and inspire listeners, in true Grammer fashion.

On the new song, he shares, ““Without You” is a heartfelt anthem for anyone who's had to make a tough decision to better their life. It's about courage and self-belief.”

Grammer’s upcoming headlining fall tour, ‘Greater Than: A One Man Show’ will be a night of songs, poetry, and storytelling, with Andy performing both new music and hits throughout a special solo acoustic set. The coast-to-coast tour kicks off in September and will bring his captivating live show to markets including Detroit, Washington, DC, Seattle, and others. Prior to the headlining tour, Andy will be performing at Taste of Fort Collins in Colorado and opening for Matchbox Twenty in New Jersey in June. Fans can purchase tickets to all upcoming shows here, and stay tuned for more from Andy Grammer.

Andy Grammer Tour Dates

June 7 - Chandler, AZ - The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass

June 8 - Fort Collins, CO - Taste of Fort Collins

June 27 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center*

September 6 - St. Cloud, MN - Paramount Center for the Arts

September 7 - Madison, WI - The Orpheum Theater

September 8 - Skokie, IL - North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie

September 10 - Detroit, MI - The Masonic Temple Detroit

September 11 - Plainfield, IN - Hendricks Live!

September 13 - New Albany, OH - McCoy Center for the Arts

September 14 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone Resort Casino - The Showroom

September 17 - Beverly, MA - The Cabot

September 18 - Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse

September 19 - Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse

September 21 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

September 22 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre

September 24 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

September 25 - Virginia Beach, VA - Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

September 27 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

October 8 - Portland, OR - Newmark Theatre

October 9 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

October 11 - Chico, CA - Laxson Auditorium

October 12 - Rohnert Park, CA - Green Music Center

October 13 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Bank of America Performing Arts Center Thousand Oaks

October 19 - Park City, UT - Eccles Center

October 20 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

October 22 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

October 23 - Iowa Cita, IA - The Englert Theatre

October 25 - Kalamazoo, MI - Kalamazoo State Theatre

October 26 – New Philadelphia, OH – Kent State Tuscarawas Performing Arts Center

* Supporting Matchbox Twenty

Last Fall, Grammer embarked on a massive North American tour, selling out shows coast-to-coast with a portion of ticket sales benefiting organizations such as To Write Love On Her Arms and Feeding America. These dates were just a few that have contributed to his 100+ sold-out headline shows over the last two years, proving his live shows are not ones to miss. Most recently, Grammer was the premier artist partner in National Geographic’s ‘ourHome’ Earth Month campaign, teaming up with the organization for a special performance of his song “Jump” - watch here.

About Andy Grammer:

Multi-platinum artist Andy Grammer continues to energize, empower, and bring together audiences around the world with his uplifting and honest pop anthems. His observations and affirmations pick people back up when they need it, affirm their potential, and encourage them to keep going. Grammer was even named the #1 "Happy" Streaming artist globally. Inspiring fans around the world, he has over 3B global streams under his belt and a social media footprint of over 4M followers.

His catalog consists of numerous hits, including the quadruple-platinum single “Honey, I’m Good;” the platinum singles “Keep Your Head Up,” “Fine By Me,” “Don’t Give Up On Me,” “Fresh Eyes,” and “Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah);” the gold single “I Found You;” and the gold albums Andy Grammer (2011) and Magazines Or Novels (2014). He has generated billions of streams and lent his music to films such as Five Feet Apart. When “Don’t Give Up On Me” became the soundtrack for ESPN’s 13th annual V Week for Cancer Research, he garnered a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction and a Clio Award.

Photo credit: Cooper Davidson

Comments