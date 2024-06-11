Kameron Marlowe Adds Six New International Dates To 'Keepin' The Lights On World Tour 2024'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Touring powerhouse Kameron Marlowe has expanded his Keepin' The Lights On World Tour 2024 to include six international dates across Europe, joined by special guest Laci Kaye Booth. Marlowe, praised as “one of our greatest living Country singers" (MusicRow), is bringing his electrifying performance to fans in 22 cities around the world, showcasing his 16-track album Keepin' The Lights On (5/31). Tickets for the international leg of the tour are on sale now HERE.

Marlowe's album street week and CMA Fest kicked off with an album release party at ACME for Camp Sony (6/5), treating fans to live performances of his biggest hits and early favorites off his sophomore album. Marlowe sat in the middle of the packed house, letting his powerhouse vocals fill the room in an intimate setting for his biggest supporters. Closing his set with his 2022 hit single “Girl On Fire,” Marlowe was surprised by his Sony Music Nashville team with a plaque commemorating the RIAA GOLD certification for the smoldering ballad about lost love. The achievement adds to his nearly one billion streams and previous RIAA PLATINUM certification for “Giving You Up” and GOLD certification for “Burn 'Em All.”

Before his CMA Fest performance at the Chevy Riverfront Stage on Sunday, Marlowe delivered stellar performances at Carolina Country Music Fest, where he also joined Megan Moroney for the first live performance of their duet, “Fix You Too,” and joined as direct support for Morgan Wallen's Virginia Beach tour stop for his One Thing At A Time Tour.

Last week, Marlowe also unveiled the “Keepin' The Lights On Fund,” aimed at alleviating the burdens faced by those struggling to make ends meet. Dedicated to providing assistance with everyday essentials, the fund helps by paying electricity bills to keep the lights on, purchase shoes, clothing, groceries and other necessities. For every ticket sold on the Keepin' The Lights On World Tour 2024, $1 is donated to the “Keepin' The Lights On Fund.”

Reflecting on the initiative, Marlowe shares, “The KTLO fund is super special to me because in the song, I sing about my parents making sure we had shoes on our feet and food on our plates. Times are tough out there and I wanted to pay it forward where I can!”

The 16-track collection, Keepin' The Lights On, has been hailed “as timeless as it is subtly eclectic” by PopCulture and lauded by Country Now as “one of the best Country albums released this year.” Marlowe is solidifying himself as a true force in today's Country music landscape as a triple-threat singer, songwriter and performer blazing his own path, marked by his distinctively soulful and “formidable” (Billboard) vocals. The album was released shortly after his “steamy, well-produced twist of a ballad” (Country Central) “Strangers” hit Country radio airwaves, nabbing 36 first-week stations, a career high for Marlowe.

The Kannapolis, N.C native just wrapped his 13-stop Strangers Tour with special guest Tucker Wetmore, which sold out venues coast-to-coast, and now he looks ahead to some of the summer's hottest fairs and festivals like Country Summer Music Festival, Country Concert 2024 and Field & Stream Festival 2024. Having performed over 200+ shows in the last two years of his career, he's also opened for artists such as Thomas Rhett, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson and many more, with performances at high-profile festivals including Stagecoach, Country to Country, CMC Rocks, Windy City Smokeout and Watershed. With nearly one billion career streams and recognition from MusicRow, the Grand Ole Opry, CMT, Amazon, Pandora, and more, Marlowe's career continues to heat up like never before. With more exciting announcements coming soon, keep up with Marlowe on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok and visit KameronMarlowe.com for tour dates and more information.

Keepin' The Lights On Tour:

July 31, 2024 in Fort Collins, Colo. at New Belgium Brewery

Sept. 4, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. at Midland Theatre ^

Sept. 14, 2024 in Chicago, Ill. at Joe's Live ~

Sept. 19, 2024 in Ottawa, Ont. at The Bronson Centre ~

Sept. 20, 2024 in Buffalo, N.Y. at Town Ballroom ~

Sept. 21, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pa. at Stage AE ~

Sept. 23, 2024 in Toronto, Ont. at Phoenix Concert Theatre ~

Sept. 27, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa at Val Air Ballroom *

Sept. 28, 2024 in St. Louis, Mo. at The Factory *

Sept. 29, 2024 in Springfield, Mo. at Gillioz Theatre *

Oct. 3, 2024 in Baltimore, Md. at Rams Head Live ^

Oct. 4, 2024 in Norfolk, Va. at The NorVa ^

Oct. 11, 2024 in Sayreville, N.J. at Starland Ballroom *

Oct. 12, 2024 in Boston, Mass. at Roadrunner *

Oct. 13, 2024 in New York, N.Y. at Webster Hall *

Oct. 18, 2024 in Baton Rouge, La. at Texas Club ~

Oct. 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tenn. at Ryman Auditorium = <

Nov. 1, 2024 in Dallas, Texas at The Factory in Deep Ellum +

Nov. 3, 2024 in Houston, Texas at House of Blues +

Nov. 7, 2024 in Richmond, Va. at The National ~

Nov. 9, 2024 in Newport, Ky. at MegaCorp Pavilion ~

Dec. 6, 2024 in Charlotte, N.C. at Coyote Joe's ~

Dec. 11, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg &

Dec. 13, 2024 in Birmingham, England at O2 Institute2 Birmingham &

Dec. 15, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland at Galvanizers &

Dec. 16, 2024 in Manchester, England at Academy 2 &

Dec. 17, 2024 in London, England at Electric Ballroom &

Dec. 19, 2024 in Belfast, Ireland at The Limelight 2 &

* with Jake Worthington

^ with Vincent Mason

< with Owen Riegling

+ with Mitchell Ferguson

= with Wyatt McCubbin

& with Laci Kaye Booth

~ support TBA

