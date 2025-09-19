RAYE Sets 40-Date Headline Tour; Unveils 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!' Single

General ticket sales open on September 25 at 10 a.m. local time.
Three-time GRAMMY-nominated global music superstar RAYE has released the new single “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” out now. Co-written and produced with longtime collaborator Mike Sabath, the track marks the first release off her highly anticipated sophomore album, due to arrive in 2026.
To coincide with the release, RAYE has also announced THIS TOUR MAY CONTAIN NEW MUSIC — a massive 40-date headline tour running from January 22 to May 12, 2026. The Live Nation-produced trek will feature arena shows across the UK and Europe, followed by a North American leg with stops at iconic venues such as New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre, and Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre. Providing direct support throughout the entire tour are her younger sisters, ABSOLUTELY and AMMA, who recently joined RAYE at All Points East.
Fans can sign up for presale ticket access now. The presale begins September 23 at 10 a.m. local time. In the UK, France, and Germany, presale is available from September 23 at 10 a.m. local time for those who pre-order the album. General ticket sales open on September 25 at 10 a.m. local time online HERE. Listen to her new single below.
January 22, 2026: Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena
January 24, 2026: Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena (FKA Mercedes Benz Arena)
January 25, 2026: Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
January 27, 2026: Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
January 30, 2026: Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena
February 1, 2026: Antwerp, Belgium - AFAS Dome
February 3, 2026: Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
February 5, 2026: Oslo, Norway - Unity Arena
February 7, 2026: Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena
February 10, 2026: Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
February 11, 2026: Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
February 13, 2026: Barcelona, Spain - Palau Saint Jordi
February 15, 2026: Paris, France - Accor Arena
February 17, 2026: Manchester, UK - Co-Op Live
February 20, 2026: Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
February 23, 2026: Birmingham, UK - bp pulse LIVE
February 26, 2026: London, UK - The O2
February 27, 2026: London, UK - The O2
March 4, 2026: Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
March 31, 2026: Sacramento, CA, USA - Channel 24
April 2, 2026: Vancouver, BC, CAN - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center
April 3, 2026: Seattle, WA, USA - WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field
April 6, 2026: Denver, CO, USA - Fillmore Auditorium
April 8, 2026: Minneapolis, MN, USA - State Theatre
April 10, 2026: Chicago, IL, USA - Auditorium Theatre
April 12, 2026: Montreal, QC, CAN - Place Bell
April 13, 2026: Toronto, ON, CAN - Coca Cola Coliseum
April 15, 2026: New York, NY, USA - Radio City Music Hall
April 19, 2026: Philadelphia, PA, USA - The Met Presented by Highmark
April 20, 2026: Boston, MA, USA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
April 26, 2026: Washington, DC, USA - The Anthem
April 28, 2026: Atlanta, GA, USA - Coca Cola Roxy
April 29, 2026: Nashville, TN, USA - Ryman Auditorium
May 1, 2026: Houston, TX, USA - 713 Music Hall
May 3, 2026: Dallas, TX, USA - South Side Ballroom
May 4, 2026: Austin, TX, USA - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
May 7, 2026: Phoenix, AZ, USA - Arizona Financial Theatre
May 8, 2026: Las Vegas, NV, USA - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
May 10, 2026: San Francisco, CA, USA - The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
May 12, 2026: Los Angeles, CA, USA - Greek Theatre
RAYE is a three-time GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer. She made history at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards as the first artist ever nominated for both “Best New Artist” and “Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical)” in the same year.
Since her 2014 debut, RAYE has charted 18 Top 40 UK singles and surpassed over 10 Billion cumulative streams. Her genre-defying catalog—covering pop, R&B, hip-hop, gospel, jazz, big band, and dance—includes collaborations with Stormzy, Central Cee, Lucky Daye, David Guetta, Jax Jones, and Disclosure. A prolific songwriter, RAYE has also penned hits for icons such as Beyoncé, Charli XCX, and Jennifer Lopez, as well as JADE and Halle.
RAYE’s 2023 debut album, My 21st Century Blues (Human Re Sources/The Orchard), was a decade in the making and marked her first as an independent artist. The record achieved critical and international commercial success, propelled by the worldwide hit “Escapism.” The single not only became her first career UK No. 1, but also reached Top 10 in over 20 countries, was certified RIAA Platinum in the US, and became the UK’s largest-selling single by a female British artist in 2023. Further, the album led to over 150 headline shows across the globe, including standout performances at Coachella, Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, Fuji Rock, Austin City Limits, Corona Capital, and Montreux Jazz Festival.
Her one-night-only show at London's Royal Albert Hall—backed by a 50-piece orchestra and gospel choir—was released on vinyl and broadcast on PBS and BBC, with critics hailing her as “the most talented artist since Adele and Amy Winehouse” (The Telegraph). 2024 marked another breakthrough year for the “Oscar Winning Tears.” singer, as she made history at the BRIT Awards, opened for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium, and gave a career-defining debut on Saturday Night Live. Additional high-profile TV appearances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, American Music Awards, The Daily Show, MTV EMAs, and the BRIT Awards further solidified her as a bona fide performer.
RAYE kicked off 2025 by joining forces with LISA and Doja Cat on the global anthem “Born Again,” which she co-wrote and co-produced and recently earned the trio an MTV Video Music Award. She also collaborated with 9-time GRAMMY-winning producer Mark Ronson on two jazz-influenced singles, “Suzanne” and “Grandma Calls The Boy Bad News,” the latter of which featured on the star-studded F1® THE MOVIE soundtrack. RAYE’s summer 2025 festival run included a triumphant return to Glastonbury’s legendary Pyramid Stage, along with praised sets at Governor’s Ball, Montreux Jazz Festival, Newport Jazz Festival and All Points East.
Outside of music, RAYE serves as an ambassador for Audemars-Piguet and Nintendo Switch UK and recently starred in Stella McCartney's About F**ing Time campaign. On screen, RAYE makes a cameo in an episode of the Netflix limited series Black Rabbit, starring Jason Bateman and Jude Law. The appearance also features her rendition of the jazz classic “What a Difference a Day Makes.”
Photo Credit: Aliyah Otchere
