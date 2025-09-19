RAYE Sets 40-Date Headline Tour; Unveils 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!' Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Three-time GRAMMY-nominated global music superstar RAYE has released the new single “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” out now. Co-written and produced with longtime collaborator Mike Sabath, the track marks the first release off her highly anticipated sophomore album, due to arrive in 2026.

To coincide with the release, RAYE has also announced THIS TOUR MAY CONTAIN NEW MUSIC — a massive 40-date headline tour running from January 22 to May 12, 2026. The Live Nation-produced trek will feature arena shows across the UK and Europe, followed by a North American leg with stops at iconic venues such as New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre, and Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre. Providing direct support throughout the entire tour are her younger sisters, ABSOLUTELY and AMMA, who recently joined RAYE at All Points East.

Fans can sign up for presale ticket access now. The presale begins September 23 at 10 a.m. local time. In the UK, France, and Germany, presale is available from September 23 at 10 a.m. local time for those who pre-order the album. General ticket sales open on September 25 at 10 a.m. local time online HERE. Listen to her new single below.

UK/EUROPE 2026 TOUR DATES

January 22, 2026: Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

January 24, 2026: Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena (FKA Mercedes Benz Arena)

January 25, 2026: Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

January 27, 2026: Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

January 30, 2026: Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

February 1, 2026: Antwerp, Belgium - AFAS Dome

February 3, 2026: Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

February 5, 2026: Oslo, Norway - Unity Arena

February 7, 2026: Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

February 10, 2026: Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

February 11, 2026: Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

February 13, 2026: Barcelona, Spain - Palau Saint Jordi

February 15, 2026: Paris, France - Accor Arena

February 17, 2026: Manchester, UK - Co-Op Live

February 20, 2026: Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

February 23, 2026: Birmingham, UK - bp pulse LIVE

February 26, 2026: London, UK - The O2

February 27, 2026: London, UK - The O2

March 4, 2026: Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

NORTH AMERICA 2026 TOUR DATES

March 31, 2026: Sacramento, CA, USA - Channel 24

April 2, 2026: Vancouver, BC, CAN - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center

April 3, 2026: Seattle, WA, USA - WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field

April 6, 2026: Denver, CO, USA - Fillmore Auditorium

April 8, 2026: Minneapolis, MN, USA - State Theatre

April 10, 2026: Chicago, IL, USA - Auditorium Theatre

April 12, 2026: Montreal, QC, CAN - Place Bell

April 13, 2026: Toronto, ON, CAN - Coca Cola Coliseum

April 15, 2026: New York, NY, USA - Radio City Music Hall

April 19, 2026: Philadelphia, PA, USA - The Met Presented by Highmark

April 20, 2026: Boston, MA, USA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 26, 2026: Washington, DC, USA - The Anthem

April 28, 2026: Atlanta, GA, USA - Coca Cola Roxy

April 29, 2026: Nashville, TN, USA - Ryman Auditorium

May 1, 2026: Houston, TX, USA - 713 Music Hall

May 3, 2026: Dallas, TX, USA - South Side Ballroom

May 4, 2026: Austin, TX, USA - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

May 7, 2026: Phoenix, AZ, USA - Arizona Financial Theatre

May 8, 2026: Las Vegas, NV, USA - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

May 10, 2026: San Francisco, CA, USA - The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 12, 2026: Los Angeles, CA, USA - Greek Theatre

ABOUT RAYE

RAYE is a three-time GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer. She made history at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards as the first artist ever nominated for both “Best New Artist” and “Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical)” in the same year.

Since her 2014 debut, RAYE has charted 18 Top 40 UK singles and surpassed over 10 Billion cumulative streams. Her genre-defying catalog—covering pop, R&B, hip-hop, gospel, jazz, big band, and dance—includes collaborations with Stormzy, Central Cee, Lucky Daye, David Guetta, Jax Jones, and Disclosure. A prolific songwriter, RAYE has also penned hits for icons such as Beyoncé, Charli XCX, and Jennifer Lopez, as well as JADE and Halle.

RAYE’s 2023 debut album, My 21st Century Blues (Human Re Sources/The Orchard), was a decade in the making and marked her first as an independent artist. The record achieved critical and international commercial success, propelled by the worldwide hit “Escapism.” The single not only became her first career UK No. 1, but also reached Top 10 in over 20 countries, was certified RIAA Platinum in the US, and became the UK’s largest-selling single by a female British artist in 2023. Further, the album led to over 150 headline shows across the globe, including standout performances at Coachella, Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, Fuji Rock, Austin City Limits, Corona Capital, and Montreux Jazz Festival.

Her one-night-only show at London's Royal Albert Hall—backed by a 50-piece orchestra and gospel choir—was released on vinyl and broadcast on PBS and BBC, with critics hailing her as “the most talented artist since Adele and Amy Winehouse” (The Telegraph). 2024 marked another breakthrough year for the “Oscar Winning Tears.” singer, as she made history at the BRIT Awards, opened for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium, and gave a career-defining debut on Saturday Night Live. Additional high-profile TV appearances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, American Music Awards, The Daily Show, MTV EMAs, and the BRIT Awards further solidified her as a bona fide performer.

RAYE kicked off 2025 by joining forces with LISA and Doja Cat on the global anthem “Born Again,” which she co-wrote and co-produced and recently earned the trio an MTV Video Music Award. She also collaborated with 9-time GRAMMY-winning producer Mark Ronson on two jazz-influenced singles, “Suzanne” and “Grandma Calls The Boy Bad News,” the latter of which featured on the star-studded F1® THE MOVIE soundtrack. RAYE’s summer 2025 festival run included a triumphant return to Glastonbury’s legendary Pyramid Stage, along with praised sets at Governor’s Ball, Montreux Jazz Festival, Newport Jazz Festival and All Points East.

Outside of music, RAYE serves as an ambassador for Audemars-Piguet and Nintendo Switch UK and recently starred in Stella McCartney's About F**ing Time campaign. On screen, RAYE makes a cameo in an episode of the Netflix limited series Black Rabbit, starring Jason Bateman and Jude Law. The appearance also features her rendition of the jazz classic “What a Difference a Day Makes.”

Photo Credit: Aliyah Otchere