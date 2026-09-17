RADDERALL Release 'Everything is Perfect' Single

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Cleveland psych rock band Radderall, co-founded by Zach Taneyhill and Jonny McAllister, have returned with a new single, 'Everything is Perfect,' a hypnotic track accompanied by a music video. The song sees the band expand their sonic palette from shimmering synth pop into a textured, discordant, and electric stimulation.

'Everything is Perfect' sees the world falling apart, yet it decides to turn its attention to hypnotic grooves and pleasant sounds. 'We were thinking a lot about endless war, media, political conflict and the way we become numb to tragedy when it happens at a distance,' say Radderall about the single. 'One war ends, we forget it, another begins somewhere else and eventually it becomes another version of the same story.'

Combining country twang guitars with warping vintage synthesizers and seemingly endless drum patterns, Radderall aim to disrupt complacency with conflict.

The new track comes with an accompanying music video shot and directed by Taneyhill (who also edited the video) and friend of the band Isaac Bixel. In it, the band falls down a rabbit hole into a collapsing world of chaos, encountering a mysterious, Rasputin-like figure who hypnotizes them into a media wonderland. Suddenly watching themselves performing the song on a TV, Radderall slowly morph into their kidnapper and get lost in the cycle, hypnotizing the audience before riding motorcycles through a burning world as the TV fades to black.

'The video is really influenced by David Lynch and Twin Peaks, but also by early 60s cinema and the visual language of 80s and 90s MTV,' says Taneyhill. 'I wanted the old television to be important because there is something more romantic and unsettling about consuming news and war that way.'

As editor, he spliced the story of the band with real footage of the Vietnam War, as well as a timer counting down then starting over — an endless cycle where 'wars happen, we forget them, and then they happen again in different forms.' The visualizer, adds Taneyhill, 'starts and ends with the television, so in a way you go down this rabbit hole and come out the other side not really knowing what was real.'

Radderall have also shared dates for a mini-tour around their home state of Ohio for this month, which the band describes as a celebration of their emergence in the underground scene, as well as a hint of what's coming next from the duo.

'Everything is Perfect' is the first piece of new music from Radderall since the collaborative album with Muzzy Fossa titled The Club Is Open, which was released October 31, 2025 via Wax Mage Records. Texturally rich and neon-lit, the record was a conceptual journey built around a story of duality and the search for a mythical venue called The Club. Two characters navigate the tension between chasing short-term dopamine—through vanity, fleeting love, or ego—and pursuing something meaningful, like real love, honest connections, friendship, and self-discovery. Utilizing the naming convention R.A.M. (Radderall & Muzzy Fossa), the album frames a narrative of resilience and growth—symbolizing resurrection, transformation, and the ability to find renewal after destruction.

Radderall are Zach Taneyhill (vocals, keyboard), Jonny McAllister (guitar), Alex Eliopolous (drums), and Tyren Craemer (bass, live band only).

Upcoming Tour Dates

09/17 - 123 Pleasant Street - Morgantown, WV

09/18 - Blind Bob's - Dayton, OH

09/19 - Crobar - Cleveland, OH

10/1 - Northside Tavern - Cincinnati, OH

10/2 - Thunderwing - Columbus, OH

10/3 - Zephyr Pub - Kent, OH

10/11 - Little Rose Tavern - Cleveland, OH

12/5 - Globe Iron - Cleveland, OH

About Radderall

Radderall is a Cleveland-based multimedia music project founded in North Canton, Ohio, in 2012 by multi-instrumentalists Zach Taneyhill and Jonny McAllister. The two began their work by creating and trading songs through MacBook's Garageband, then transitioning into a layered studio and live act that blends dream pop, shoegaze, glam rock, lo fi R&B, and psych infused indie rock. In the studio, Taneyhill leads songwriting and production while McAllister and friends contribute instrumentation and co-writing. Together the duo created the albums Vakation (2018) and If Ever (2020). Drummer Alexander Eliopolous joined in 2021, solidifying the core trio. Together, they self-recorded and produced their third record, How Can I? (2022), and joined the Wax Mage Records roster. On October 31, 2025 they released the collaborative album with Muzzy Fossa titled The Club Is Open, through their label Wax Mage Records.

The group has become a Cleveland scene cornerstone, and has shared stages with Nick Hakim, Donny Benet, and Kristine Leschper, with headliner festival appearances at Cleveland's Brite Winter Fest, Ingenuity Fest, Wax Mage Records Fest, Cincinnati Rock 'N' Roll Carnival, and headliner tour dates across the midwest and east coast.

Photo Credit: Alex Paul | Download hi-res image



Photo Credit: Alex Paul | Download hi-res image

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 13 Hrs 38 Min 02 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link