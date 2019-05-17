Quixotic Releases New EP 'Goddess'

Quixotic's newest EP Goddess, out today, is a unique blend of melodic down-tempo songs is laden with emotional, heavenly vocals and warm strings. The Goddess EP features vocals, strings, harps and earthy drums in a moody electronic landscape. Dark, heavy backdrops fill the sonic spectrum.

Embracing the powerful feminine, Goddess, Quixotic's 2019 release, joyously celebrates divine instinct in this pop driven EP. The "Goddess" figure being the inner-self, reaching for elevation and serenity, wholeness and presence.

The recording is heavily focused on vocals, strings and drums, and inspired by the emotional movement of Quixotic's aerialists, dancers and performing artists and how these performers continue to inspire awe in audiences across the globe. The album uses traditional pop song formats while exploring elements of electronic dance and world music, staples of Quixotic's unique sound.

Goddess features vocalist and harpist Calvin Arsenia, Shane Borth on violin, viola and keyboards, Simon Huntley on percussion and drums, and Lily Carassik on trumpet. EngineerNoel Selders was captain of the ship, working closely with Shane Borth, Anthony Magliano and Simon Huntley during the production of this album.

Goddess is also the first release by Quixotic to feature vocals on every song, a departure from the instrumental direction of past releases.

quixoticfusion.com





Related Articles View More Music Stories