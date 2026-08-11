QUEEN OF JEANS to Release New Album hard/SWEET via Memory Music

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QUEEN OF JEANS, the Philadelphia band known for blending indie rock with emo sensibility, is set to release a new album titled hard/SWEET. The record will arrive via Memory Music, the label founded by Grammy Award-winning producer Will Yip, known for his work with TURNSTILE and TITLE FIGHT. The album's title draws from a lyric in its closing track, reflecting a theme the band describes as tenderness functioning as an act of resistance.

Throughout the record, Queen of Jeans balance the tension between self-protection and kindness. 'We all have the ability to be hard or put up a wall,' the band explains. 'But we also share the vulnerability of waiting for someone to truly know us and break through.'

Out today, Queen of Jeans share 'SWEET DEVOTION,' a song that lives somewhere between self destruction and self respect.

A grungy ballad with dirty guitars and flirty bass clashing into vocalist Miri Devora's warm blanket vocals, it begins with the impulse to pick apart every flaw for someone you think will finally make you feel at home in your body. 'Picking at myself, guess I'm trying to rewrite the past,' Miri sings of the urge to become someone else's idea of enough before turning into a promise to finally care for your own heart instead.

The 'SWEET DEVOTION' music video was made by Bob Sweeney and Queen of Jeans.

Since forming in 2017, Queen of Jeans' sound has always been soft around the edges but explores feelings that are anything but. Over the years, they've refined a Signature Sound built around dreamy guitars, adventurous instrumentation, crushing lyricism, and one of the most underrated voices in modern indie rock.

With guitarist Mattie Glass and bassist Andrew Nitz, Queen of Jeans are effortlessly timeless but still of-the-times, and continue to be one of indie's most consistently compelling bands.

Elsewhere on hard/SWEET, Queen of Jeans passionately muse about growing up ('Still Learning'); search for connection in a world that often feels increasingly divided ('Nothin''); and remind listeners that queer love deserves celebrating, especially in the places that grew them ('Bucks County').

By the end, it's less a reflection on relationships and more about hope, despite the overwhelming uncertainty of the world. It's a reminder that even in the darkest moments, the people beside us can be an anchor if only we're able to let them in.

Tracklist

Still Learning

Bucks County

Love Like Mine

Go, Be, Now

SWEET DEVOTION

Nothin'

Rush

Common Condition

Wait & See

HARD sweet

The album was produced by the band alongside Justin Bartlett and mastered by Yip. A new song, SWEET DEVOTION, has been released alongside a companion video ahead of the full album's arrival.

Photo Credit: Adam Barabas



Photo Credit: Adam Barabas

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