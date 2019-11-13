Prince Royce Announces Alter Ego U.S. Tour 2020

Multiplatinum award-winning Latin superstar Prince Royce announces the United States leg of his ALTER EGO Tour. The 40+ city run that kicks off in Seattle, Washington on March 4th, marks his largest-ever tour of the country, including stops at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, The Forum in Los Angeles and Prudential Center in Newark as well as in other markets where Royce has never performed, such as Boise, Idaho; Portland, Oregon; and Minneapolis, Minnesota.



"This tour will bring me closer than ever to my U.S. fans - I am so happy I will be visiting so many cities with the brand new ALTER EGO concert experience where I'll be performing all of my classic hits and of course the latest music from my upcoming album," expressed Royce.



For ticket information for the USA leg of the ALTER EGO Tour visit www.princeroyce.com Tickets go on sale November 22nd with a special fan pre-sale on November 20th starting at 10:00am local time with password: TRAMPA. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 19th at 10:00am local time until Friday, November 22nd at 9:45am local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.



The artist's ALTER EGO album is set to drop in early 2020. To date, the singles that have been released from ALTER EGO have more than one billion combined streams across digital platforms.



The first single released was 6x platinum urban track "El Clavo" (and its remix feat. Maluma) which reached #1 on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart, followed by 2x "Adicto", a bachata with Marc Anthony which was #1 on the Tropical Songs chart for seven weeks in a row; then came "Cúrame" feat. Manuel Turizo, an urban song that has been certified Double Platinum in the United States and has more than 175 million streams across digital platforms. "Cúrame" reached #5 on the Global YouTube chart and remained in the Top 5 of YouTube's Global Viral chart for 7 weeks, peaking at #3. Romantic bachata "Morir Solo" is the fourth track off the album and it is already topping the Billboard Tropical chart. This Friday, Royce releases his newest single, the explosive, urban banger "Trampa" featuring Zion & Lennox.

Prince Royce's ALTER EGO U.S. Tour is being presented by Cardenas Marketing Network (CMN) and Live Nation.

The official 2020 ALTER EGO U.S. Tour dates and venues are as follows:

Wednesday, March 4, 2020 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater

Thursday, March 5, 2020 Portland, OR Moda Center

Friday, March 6, 2020 Spokane, WA Martin Woldson Theater At The Fox

Saturday, March 7, 2020 Boise, ID Revolution Concert House & Event Center

Sunday, March 8, 2020 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

Thursday, March 12, 2020 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

Friday, March 13, 2020 Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre

Saturday, March 14, 2020 Santa Ynez, CA Chumash Casino Resort & Spa

Thursday, March 19, 2020 El Cajon, CA Sycuan Casino Resort

Saturday, March 21, 2020 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl

Sunday, March 22, 2020 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

Thursday, March 26, 2020 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

Friday, March 27, 2020 Albuquerque, NM Route 66 Casino

Saturday, March 28, 2020 Odessa, TX La Hacienda Event Center

Sunday, March 29, 2020 El Paso, TX El Paso County Coliseum

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 San Antonio, TX HEB Performance Hall

Thursday, April 2, 2020 Dallas, TX Curtis Culwell Center

Friday, April 3, 2020 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Saturday, April 4, 2020 Hidalgo, TX Payne Arena

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Thursday, April 9, 2020 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore Minneapolis

Friday, April 10, 2020 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom

Saturday, April 11, 2020 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 Columbus, OH Monroe Live

Thursday, April 16, 2020 Grand Rapids, MI

Friday, April 17, 2020 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

Saturday, April 18, 2020 Chicago, IL Rosemont Theatre

Sunday, April 19, 2020 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre

Thursday, April 23, 2020 Boston, MA House of Blues Boston

Friday, April 24, 2020 Hanover, MD The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel

Saturday, April 25, 2020 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 Hartford, CT Mortensen Hall

Friday, May 1, 2020 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

Saturday, May 2, 2020 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

Sunday, May 3, 2020 Nashville, TN War Memorial Auditorium

Friday, May 8, 2020 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

Saturday, May 9, 2020 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live

Sunday, May 10, 2020 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live Orlando

Saturday, May 16, 2020 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

****Additional dates to be added in the coming weeks





Related Articles View More Music Stories