Portugal. The Man Reveals Additional 2025 Tour Dates

Portugal. The Man has announced new tour dates, ‘The Lords of Portland Present Portugal. The Man, a limited run of underplay shows that’ll feature rare performances from the band’s catalogue, covers, extended jams, special guests, and a limited run of merch in small venues. The shows will be scattered throughout the North American tour.

The band will also head across the pond for a month-long tour in early 2026. Next month, Portugal. The Man will release their new album SHISH, arriving November 7 via KNIK, the band’s imprint on Thirty Tigers, and kick off their North American ‘Denali’ Tour.

Portugal. The Man ‘Denali’ North American Tour

Nov 6 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall - Night 1 *SOLD OUT

Nov 7 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall - Night 2 *SOLD OUT

Nov 8 – Tacoma, WA – Spanish Ballroom (The Lords of Portland Present Portugal. The Man)

Nov 9 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

Nov 11 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

Nov 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour (The Lords of Portland Present Portugal. The Man)

Nov 15 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

Nov 16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Nov 18 – Boulder, CO – Fox Theatre (The Lords of Portland Present Portugal. The Man)

Nov 19 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

Nov 21 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Nov 22 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed / Beyond Hunger Benefit

Nov 23 – Columbus, OH – Skully's (The Lords of Portland Present Portugal. The Man)

Nov 25 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

Nov 26 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop (The Lords of Portland Present Portugal. The Man)

Nov 27 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

Nov 29 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Nov 30 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes (The Lords of Portland Present Portugal. The Man)

Dec 2 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg (The Lords of Portland Present Portugal. The Man)

Dec 3 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

Dec 4 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Dec 5 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Dec 7 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns

Dec 8 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

Dec 9 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Dec 11 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

Dec 12 - Austin, TX - ACL Live - Moody Theater

European/ UK Tour Dates

Feb 23, 2026 – Dublin, Ireland – National Stadium

Feb 24, 2026 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Galvanizers

Feb 25, 2026 – Manchester, UK – New Century

Feb 26, 2026 – London, UK – The Roundhouse

Feb 28, 2026 – Paris, France – Elysee Montmartre

Mar 1, 2026 – Luxembourg – den L'Atelier

Mar 2, 2026 – Antwerpen, Belgium – De Roma

Mar 3, 2026 – Tilburg, Netherlands – 013 Poppodium

Mar 5, 2026 – Hamburg, Germany – Inselpark Arena

Mar 6, 2026 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

Mar 8, 2026 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio

Mar 9, 2026 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

Mar 10, 2026 – Warsaw, Poland – Klub Stodola

Mar 11, 2026 – Prague, Czech Republic – ARCHA+

Mar 13, 2026 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique

Mar 14, 2026 – Lausanne, Switzerland – Les Docks

Mar 15, 2026 – Zurich, Switzerland – KOMPLEX 457

Mar 17, 2026 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer

Photo Credit: Nathan Perkel