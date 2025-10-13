Portugal. The Man Reveals Additional 2025 Tour Dates

The band will also head across the pond for a month-long tour in early 2026.
Portugal. The Man has announced new tour dates, ‘The Lords of Portland Present Portugal. The Man, a limited run of underplay shows that’ll feature rare performances from the band’s catalogue, covers, extended jams, special guests, and a limited run of merch in small venues. The shows will be scattered throughout the North American tour.
The band will also head across the pond for a month-long tour in early 2026. Next month, Portugal. The Man will release their new album SHISH, arriving November 7 via KNIK, the band’s imprint on Thirty Tigers, and kick off their North American ‘Denali’ Tour.
Nov 6 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall - Night 1 *SOLD OUT
Nov 7 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall - Night 2 *SOLD OUT
Nov 8 – Tacoma, WA – Spanish Ballroom (The Lords of Portland Present Portugal. The Man)
Nov 9 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
Nov 11 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
Nov 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour (The Lords of Portland Present Portugal. The Man)
Nov 15 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House
Nov 16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Nov 18 – Boulder, CO – Fox Theatre (The Lords of Portland Present Portugal. The Man)
Nov 19 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
Nov 21 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
Nov 22 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed / Beyond Hunger Benefit
Nov 23 – Columbus, OH – Skully's (The Lords of Portland Present Portugal. The Man)
Nov 25 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
Nov 26 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop (The Lords of Portland Present Portugal. The Man)
Nov 27 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
Nov 29 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
Nov 30 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes (The Lords of Portland Present Portugal. The Man)
Dec 2 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg (The Lords of Portland Present Portugal. The Man)
Dec 3 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
Dec 4 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
Dec 5 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
Dec 7 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns
Dec 8 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
Dec 9 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
Dec 11 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
Dec 12 - Austin, TX - ACL Live - Moody Theater
Feb 23, 2026 – Dublin, Ireland – National Stadium
Feb 24, 2026 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Galvanizers
Feb 25, 2026 – Manchester, UK – New Century
Feb 26, 2026 – London, UK – The Roundhouse
Feb 28, 2026 – Paris, France – Elysee Montmartre
Mar 1, 2026 – Luxembourg – den L'Atelier
Mar 2, 2026 – Antwerpen, Belgium – De Roma
Mar 3, 2026 – Tilburg, Netherlands – 013 Poppodium
Mar 5, 2026 – Hamburg, Germany – Inselpark Arena
Mar 6, 2026 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium
Mar 8, 2026 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio
Mar 9, 2026 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle
Mar 10, 2026 – Warsaw, Poland – Klub Stodola
Mar 11, 2026 – Prague, Czech Republic – ARCHA+
Mar 13, 2026 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique
Mar 14, 2026 – Lausanne, Switzerland – Les Docks
Mar 15, 2026 – Zurich, Switzerland – KOMPLEX 457
Mar 17, 2026 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer
Photo Credit: Nathan Perkel
