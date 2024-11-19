Poppy Details 'They’re All Around Us' 2025 North America Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the release of her new album, Negative Spaces, Grammy-nominated artist Poppy has announced her 2025 North American tour ‘They’re All Around Us’. Produced by Live Nation, the 28-city tour kicks off on March 11 at The Fillmore in San Francisco making stops across North America in Toronto, Brooklyn, Houston and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on April 23.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Tuesday, November 19. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, November 22 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

THEY’RE ALL AROUND US 2025 TOUR DATES:

Tue Mar 11 — San Francisco, CA — The Fillmore

Thu Mar 13 — Portland, OR — Crystal Ballroom

Fri Mar 14 — Seattle, WA — Neptune Theatre

Sun Mar 16 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

Mon Mar 17 — Denver, CO — Summit

Thu Mar 20 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore Minneapolis

Fri Mar 21 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues Chicago

Sat Mar 22 — McKees Rocks, PA — Roxian Theatre

Mon Mar 24 — Louisville, KY — Mercury Ballroom

Tue Mar 25 — Detroit, MI — St. Andrew’s Hall

Wed Mar 26 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues Cleveland

Fri Mar 28 — Toronto, ON — The Danforth Music Hall

Sat Mar 29 — Montreal, QC — Théâtre Beanfield

Mon Mar 31 — New Haven, CT — Toad’s Place

Tue Apr 01 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount

Thu Apr 03 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia

Fri Apr 04 — Boston, MA — Citizens House of Blues Boston

Sat Apr 05 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

Mon Apr 07 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

Wed Apr 09 — Nashville, TN — Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Thu Apr 10 — Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theatre

Sat Apr 12 — Lake Buena Vista, FL — House of Blues Orlando

Sun Apr 13 — Tampa, FL — The Ritz Ybor

Wed Apr 16 — Houston, TX — House of Blues Houston

Thu Apr 17 — Austin, TX — Emo’s Austin

Sat Apr 19 — San Antonio, TX — Aztec Theatre

Tue Apr 22 — Tempe, AZ — Marquee Theatre

Wed Apr 23 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern

ABOUT POPPY

An insatiably inventive drive has fueled Poppy’s surrealistic rise through countless corners of the arts and music worlds, with each of her many projects so far revealing a different glimpse of a true visionary unconcerned with genre, unimpressed by convention, and forever defying expectations. It’s that eclecticism that has cemented Poppy’s reputation as a boundary-obliterating artist redefining culture as we know it, at every turn. From performance art provocateur, to video director, to sci-fi graphic novel author, to a globe-traveling recording artist whose songbook encompasses anything from brutal metal breakdowns and snappy ‘60s bubblegum, to trap-pop and grunge-punk, absolutely nothing has been off-limits when it comes to Poppy masterfully executing her varied artistic vision. Her 2021 GRAMMY nod for Best Metal Performance (“BLOODMONEY”) marked the first time a solo female artist had ever been nominated in the category. Her staggeringly chameleon-like adaptability has kept fans guessing what’s next every step of the way. And yet, each impressive and feverishly ambitious pivot manages to sound uniquely, and singularly “Poppy”.

Poppy’s 2024 has been one of her most memorable years yet, between touring with 30 Second to Mars and Avenged Sevenfold, and releasing smash collaborative singles with the likes of Bad Omens (“V.A.N.”) and Knocked Loose (“Suffocate”). It only gets better, with the solo artist now vaulting deep into her next daring era with the release of her fifth multi-versal full-length, Negative Spaces. The album continues the sonic adventurism of this spring’s diamond-radiant industrial anthem “new way out,” with Poppy and producer Jordan Fish (ex-Bring Me the Horizon) also mirror-balling through delicately-delivered pop (“yesterday”), full bodied screams (“have you had enough”), synth-symbiotic ‘80s retro-futurism (“crystallized”) and energy-jolted ‘00s pop-punk (“Negative Spaces”). It’s the thrilling sound of an ever-evolving artist redefining their legacy one song at a time, with a welcome understanding that there’s still so much inspiration to be found in the margins yet to be explored, deep within the negative spaces.

