Popejoy Presents The Swingles In WINTER TALES

For more than half a century, the Grammy award-winning a cappella group, The Swingles, have pushed the boundaries of vocal music. In their new show, "Winter Tales" the group mixes standard repertoire with seasonal specialties, including gorgeous and surprising arrangements of traditional carols, winter-themed originals, and nostalgic classics. Just in time for the holidays, they visit Popejoy Hall for one night only on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 7:30 pm.



Composed of seven young singers based in London, the group's repertoire has grown to include a huge variety of music including pop, jazz, folk, contemporary classical, new original songs, and a holiday collection Yule Songs vol. II. Current members of The Swingles includes Federica Basile, Joanna Goldsmith-Eteson, Imogen Parry, Oliver Griffiths, Jon Smith, Kevin Fox, and Edward Randell.



The Swingles have appeared on numerous film and TV soundtracks, including Sex and the City, Wedding Crashers, Grey's Anatomy and Glee. In 2017, they co-wrote and performed a song for the end credits of Alexander Payne's film, Downsizing. Their creative output of music videos has earned millions of views online. As a result, their audience has grown around the world.



Tickets for The Swingles performance of "Winter Tales" are on sale for $69, $49, $39, and $25. Tickets may be purchase online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore and the Bradbury Ticket Office, located at 800 Bradbury Drive SE, or by calling (505) 925-5858. For more information on the upcoming season, visit popejoypresents.com.

Popejoy Hall is the premier performing arts center in New Mexico. Seating up to 1985 patrons, Popejoy is the largest multi-purpose venue in the state. Following a major renovation in 1996, Popejoy hosts touring Broadway shows, symphony concerts, musical soloists and artists of international caliber, world-renowned ballet and modern dance companies, and noted speakers from a broad spectrum of disciplines.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You