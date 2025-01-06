Popa Chubby & Friends Celebrate A Guitar Legend On 'I Love Freddie King' Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gulf Coast Records has announced the March 28, 2025, release of I Love Freddie King, the new album from acclaimed guitarist Popa Chubby, featuring special guests Joe Bonamassa, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and Mike Zito.

An ambitious list of singles will be released in advance of the album date: January 31 – “I'm Going Down” (featuring Joe Bonamassa); February 21 –“Big Legged Woman” (featuring Christone “Kingfish” Ingram); and March 14 – “She's a Burglar” (featuring Mike Zito).

I Love Freddie King was recorded at G.B's Juke Joint, produced By Popa Chubby, with Mike Zito as executive producer, and was mixed by V.D. King, with mastering by David Farrell.

“To say I was dreaming about doing this record for 30 years would be an understatement,” writes Popa Chubby in the album's liner notes. ”I remember being 18, playing guitar for a year or two, and an older cat in the neighborhood telling me I had to check out Freddie King. I immediately listened to ‘Hideaway,' and ‘Have You Ever Loved a Woman' and my mind was changed forever. Years later, I signed with Sony Records and covered ‘Palace Of The King' and ‘Same Old Blues' from the Getting Ready album. However, it wasn't until early last year when the muse hit me and the idea of having some of the greatest pickers in the world join me in celebrating the Texas Cannonball.

“I started putting a list of songs together. I had to include some of the early guitar instrumental stuff I had to include Leon Russell- era Shelter Records stuff. And I had to absolutely include the Mike Vernon- era Burglar record. Freddy was a multifaceted artist who branched genres and blues and blew the doors off of anything he touched. He was pure unmitigated, soul, sweat and muttonchops.

“I wanted more than anything to do this music justice, and I set out by putting together a core band, with some of the greatest players in the business Michael Merritt on bass, Andrei Koribanics III on drums and Mike DiMeo on keyboards.

“We gathered at G. Bluey's Juke Joint in Long Island City for a 3-day lockdown and tracked 11 of Freddie's greatest. We were then graced with the love of Joe Bonamassa, Mike Zito, Christone ‘Kingfish' Ingram, Eric Gales, Albert Castiglia, Arthur Neilson and V.D. King, who all made incredible contributions to these recordings.

“Let me tell you it's been a journey! Halfway through these recordings, I was crippled by a rare spinal disorder which left me with a 90 percent chance of paralysis. I was operated on and am walking and recovering!!”

Popa Chubby summed it all up by declaring: “I love Freddie King! We all love Freddie, The Texas Cannonball, the missing link between blues and rock. To quote Eric Clapton: ‘I was into white rockers mostly then I heard Freddie King and I knew where I belonged. I was over the moon.' And I can say in 1976 I was turned on to ‘Just Pickin' and it changed my soul forever. So cut to 2024: I tell Zito I want to do a Freddie tribute record - can you help me round up some guests? ‘Gimme a wish list,'” says Zito and we got to work. The result is a spectacular offering which revisits every phase of Freddie's vast repertoire with some of my favorite musicians. And yes, we all love Freddie King.”

CD pre-orders now available at Popa Chubby's website: https://www.popachubby.com/ ; followed by digital pre-orders on January 31.

MUSICIANS:

Popa Chubby - Guitars and Vocals

Mike Merritt – Bass

Andrei Koribanics III - Drums

Mike DiMeo - Keyboards

Harold Horowitz - Trumpet

Curtis Hotgrefe - Tenor and Baritone Saxophones

Band Vocals - Eliza Neals (appearing courtesy of E.H.Records)

TITLES

I'm Going Down ft. Joe Bonamassa Love Her With A Feeling ft. Albert Castiglia My Credit Didn't Go Through ft. Eric Gales Big Legged Woman ft. Christone ‘Kingfish' Ingram She's A Burglar ft. Mike Zito Hideaway ft. Arthur Neilson The Stumble ft. Albert Castiglia San Ho Zay ft. Arthur Neilson Pack It Up with Popa Chubby and The Beast Band Heads Up ft. Arthur Neilson Same Old Blues ft. V.D. King

