Pop-Rock Duo Lavendine to Release New Single 'Waterless Cloud'

Lavendine, the ethereal melodic pop-rock duo comprised of sisters Jacy and Jana Ayers, is set to release their new single, "Waterless Cloud," on March 14th. The track, with its haunting, mid-tempo rhythm and melancholic yet powerful energy, marks a bold step forward in their artistic evolution.

Drawing from themes of deception and liberation, "Waterless Cloud" is an introspective exploration of narcissism and emotional abuse. The song is written from the perspective of someone who has suffered at the hands of a narcissistic partner, depicting that raw, pivotal moment when the illusion falls away, and the abuser is finally revealed for who they truly are.

With an eerie masquerade ball atmosphere, the song evokes the chilling sensation of being trapped under a false guise, set against a backdrop of dark reds and blacks that suggest a world of deception and manipulation. The track's compelling mood-suspended somewhere between ethereal and intense-echoes the emotional unraveling of a victim as they break free from the clutches of control. The sisters wanted to capture that moment of clarity when the mask comes off and the narcissist's true identity is exposed.

"The feeling we wanted to create with 'Waterless Cloud' is like walking through a masquerade ball, where everything is mysterious and alluring, but ultimately hollow," says Lavendine. "It's about realizing the person you've been involved with is wearing a mask, hiding their true nature. There's a feeling of freedom when you finally see them for who they are, and that's the exact moment we wanted to capture in this song."

Lavendine has established themselves as an emotionally charged force in the contemporary music scene. Known for their impactful, heartfelt songwriting and boundary-defying sound, the duo has already garnered praise from notable outlets such as American Songwriter, FAME Magazine, and Hollywood Digest. Their previous singles-"Rapture," "Open Up a Window," and "Here to You"-have achieved impressive success, each landing in the Top 25 on the Mediabase and Billboard AC charts.

Described as "heartfelt lyrics with a melody that is not only catchy but feels smooth and influential" by The Celebrity Cafe, Lavendine continues to prove they will not be confined to any one genre, blending elements of pop, rock, and soul to create music that resonates deeply with listeners.

"Waterless Cloud" is a striking addition to their growing body of work, showcasing a mature, layered sound that reflects the duo's personal and artistic journey. The track's release on March 14th will be available across all streaming platforms.

