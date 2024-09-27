Pop Powerhouse Alex Sampson Releases New 'Hopeless Romantic' EP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After building widespread anticipation and appearing on America’s Got Talent, buzzing singer, songwriter, and vocal powerhouse Alex Sampson has shared his new Hopeless Romantic EP out via Warner Records.

The seven-track body of work illuminates the nuances of his artistry. Cinematic strings and bold piano set the tone for the project on opener “Prelude.” Elsewhere, “Friend Zone” tempers upbeat acoustic guitar with a steady and strong beat. He wrestles with ambiguity in a potential relationship on the hook, “Trying to get me out of the friend zone.” Then, there’s “Wallflower.” Pinned to a head-nodding bass line and slick electric guitar riff, it culminates on the chant, “Wallflower, I can’t look away.” Otherworldly synths and upbeat snaps propel the wistful “Beautiful (In A Dream)” where he compares new romance to the seasons, “We could be beautiful like autumn and the leaves.” On the finale “Angel,” dreamy piano underscores Alex’s heartfelt pledge, “For you, I’ll die.”

He heralded Hopeless Romantic with “If You Were My Girl” and “Pretty Baby,” and “Wallflower.” Alex performed all three songs during his run on America’s Got Talent. Watch his live performance of “If You Were My Girl” HERE, “Pretty Baby” HERE and “Wallflower” HERE. In addition to looks from Gold Derby, Parade, and more, NBC raved, “It's easy to fall fast for a vocalist when the elements align. That’s what happened during Alex Sampson’s audition on America’s Got Talent. You could sense the audience swooning.”

About Alex Sampson:

Alex Sampson has consistently affirmed himself as a dynamic vocalist and diverse creative. Growing up in a small town in Canada, music offered a window to a bigger world. Upon gaining traction with a series of covers on TikTok, he connected with audiences via his first original single “Stay Here.” On its heels, Alex released “All That We Could Have Been” and “Play Pretend.” All of this leading up to his debut EP, Blurry Vision. All of this led to his appearance as a contestant on season 19 of America’s Got Talent and his new ep, Hopeless Romantic. 2024 is set to be a breakout year for the rising pop powerhouse with even more coming soon!

Photo Credit: Ashley Osborn

