Pop Duo Jake & Shelby Release New Single 'Control'

Nashville-based pop duo Jake & Shelby release their new single “Control,” out now via EMPIRE NASHVILLE.

“Control” showcases the duo’s stunning, emotionally driven songwriting and powerful vocals that blend perfectly in harmony. Their chemistry and undeniable talent has drawn in followers by the thousands weekly, and fans include Kim and Khloe Kardashian along with Michael Bublé.



“Control” is a sonic shift for the duo, building on their previous, more acoustic approach, now with shimmering pop production and cathartic percussion. At 18 and 20, their vocal agility and poignant songwriting are on display more than ever, and their star continues to rise.



Jake & Shelby say of the new single, “I don’t think I’ve ever written a song that captures the feeling of overwhelming anxiety so well. This song is about not wanting to lose control… but also deep down knowing there’s so many things that are impossible to have control of. Our hope is that this song can be there to remind people that they aren’t alone in their fears they may be experiencing.”



Jake & Shelby released their debut EP Just Us in January and gained fast attention online for their covers, chemistry, and songwriting. They met at music school in the Nashville area, and have been making music together for over two years.



Pulling inspiration from the likes of John Mayer, Madison Cunningham, Taylor Swift, and Phoebe Bridgers, Jake & Shelby’s songs are equally powerful and inspiring. What started as a few simple social posts has led to a global fan base.

Celebrities are also taking note. They garnered the attention of one of their musical heroes, Michael Bublé, who dueted with them on social media platforms and invited them to sing with him backstage before his show at Bridgestone Arena. Kim Kardashian asked them to send a special birthday song to her sister, Khloe, on Instagram saying, “Khloe and I are such big fans. Thank you Jake & Shelby for making Khloe’s bday extra special. We love you.”

Fans were immediately taken with the duo’s chemistry in those early social posts. “We just knew when we started singing together that it felt right.” It feels right indeed. Jake & Shelby are currently in the studio working on their debut album and will be following up with live shows later this year.

Photo credit: Jeremey Cowart

