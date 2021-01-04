Pooh Shiesty Unveils Highly Anticipated Visual For 'Back In Blood'

Quickly rising Memphis rapper, POOH SHIESTY , wrapped what has been a breakthrough of a year for him and is kicking off 2021 on a high note with the highly anticipated visual for his latest single "Back In Blood."

After several clips from the Chicago video shoot went viral, the video was released over this past weekend and has already seen nearly 4M views. Watch/share the official "Back In Blood" visual below.

"Back In Blood" is the first single release from Pooh's awaited debut mixtape set to be released early this year. Since the single's release, its already seen over 18M streams and peaked at #51 and #31 on Apple Music's U.S. overall & rap charts, respectively. He also currently sits at the top of Pandora's Trendsetter Chart for what has now been over 20 weeks while he also recently celebrated his debut at #3 on Rolling Stone's "Breakthrough 25 " and his Billboard debut at #30 on their Emerging Artists chart .