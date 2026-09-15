Playing Dead Release PLAYING DEAD/BEST BONES Split EP

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Long Island power-pop group Playing Dead has teamed up with Best Bones to release the Playing Dead / Best Bones split EP, out everywhere now.

The new split EP brings Playing Dead and Best Bones together across four tracks, with each band contributing two songs that highlight their distinct takes on hook-heavy rock. Playing Dead's contributions, 'Going Back Home' and 'Two Fourteen,' explore a lyrically softer, more sentimental side of the band without sacrificing the punch and immediacy of their sound. Both tracks venture into love-song territory (a departure for a band not typically known for writing them) while 'Going Back Home' pairs its nostalgic lyrics with a straightforward new music video featuring the band performing and vocalist Sam behind the wheel.

'It's really exciting to finally have this split out in the world. These songs are a little different for us, so I'm eager for people to hear them,' shares frontman Sam Hoyos.

Tracklist

Going Back Home (Playing Dead)

Two Fourteen (Playing Dead)

Playing Games (Best Bones)

Don't Call Me Wagner (Best Bones)

The new EP arrives on the heels of a year of serious momentum for Playing Dead. In May, the Long Island band unleashed the singles 'Are The Answers There?' and 'Every Part Of Youth,' sharpening their signature blend of power pop and punk into an infectious, captivating sound. They've carried that energy straight to the stage, playing a string of shows throughout the year alongside acts like Chuck Ragan, Codefendants, Gracer, and more.

About Playing Dead

Playing Dead is a 5 piece Long Island NY power pop band who tread unlikely ground. They live in the sweet spot between punk and power pop—big guitars, hook-forward choruses, and harmonies that land on the first listen.

Fronted by songwriter and vocalist Sam Hoyos, the band has built a deep catalog through consistent, self-driven releases and a focus on songs that translate in a room: tight rhythm section, layered guitars, and melodic payoff. Their impressive musicianship is bolstered by their prolificacy, steadily releasing new music.

Keep up with the band at https://linktr.ee/playingdeadny.

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link