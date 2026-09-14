Playing Dead Release 'Going Back Home' Music Video

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Long Island power-pop group Playing Dead released the music video for 'Going Back Home' off of the upcoming Playing Dead / Best Bones split EP, out everywhere September 15.

The music video gives listeners an early taste of what to expect from the upcoming EP. 'Going Back Home' is a driving, infectious anthem about the pull of home and the person waiting there. With a memorable chorus and road-trip-ready energy, the track captures the anticipation of counting down the miles until you're finally back where you belong.

'We shot a quick performance video in our new practice space which you've never shot a video in before. This is for the first song on our upcoming four song split,' shares singer Sam Hoyos. 'The video was directed by Nick Petro for Look Alive Media.'

Consisting of four new tracks, two from each band, the EP brings together the hook-driven rock of Playing Dead and Best Bones for a split that showcases both bands in a fresh light. For Playing Dead, 'Going Back Home' and 'Two Fourteen' mark a turn toward the sentimental. A rare foray into love songs for a band that typically steers clear of them, the two tracks offer a more personal side of Playing Dead while still carrying the energy and hooks that define their sound.

'I wanted to come back with two straightforward power pop songs – guitars, melodies, harmonies, and hooks,' shares Hoyos.

Tracklist

Going Back Home (Playing Dead)

Two Fourteen (Playing Dead)

Playing Games (Best Bones)

Don't Call Me Wagner (Best Bones)

The new EP arrives on the heels of a year of serious momentum for Playing Dead. In May, the Long Island band unleashed the singles 'Are The Answers There?' and 'Every Part Of Youth,' sharpening their signature blend of power pop and punk into an infectious, captivating sound. They've carried that energy straight to the stage, playing a string of shows throughout the year alongside acts like Chuck Ragan, Codefendants, Gracer, and more.

About Playing Dead

Playing Dead is a 5 piece Long Island NY power pop band who tread unlikely ground. They live in the sweet spot between punk and power pop—big guitars, hook-forward choruses, and harmonies that land on the first listen.

Fronted by songwriter and vocalist Sam Hoyos, the band has built a deep catalog through consistent, self-driven releases and a focus on songs that translate in a room: tight rhythm section, layered guitars, and melodic payoff.

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