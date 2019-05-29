Plague Vendor Share Latest Single, New Album BY NIGHT Out 6/7

"Prism" is the latest single from Southern California's Plague Vendor, who will release their new album By Night next Friday, June 7 via Epitaph. "This was the first song where I could use a breakbeat on this album," note dummer Luke Perine. "I was inspired by Beck's 'Devil's Haircut.' There are drum breaks on the track but not solos. It was pure fun."

Plague Vendor is Brandon Blaine (vocals), Michael Perez (bass), Luke Perine (drums and percussion) and Jay Rogers (guitar). A fearless our-way-is-the-hard-way work ethic and famously physical live shows won the Plague Vendor a ferocious fan base and place of pride on the Epitaph Records roster and they will bring their epic live show to the stage this summer. Dates include a Record Release Show on June 6 at Los Angeles' House of Machines; a San Diego show as part of 91X's Inspired by Music Series; the Vans Warped Tour Anniversary show in Mountain View, CA; and at the first ever Exit 111 Festival in Manchester, TN in October. Look for additional tour dates to be announced soon.

Check out the video here:

The 10-song By Night was produced by John Congleton (St Vincent, Sharon Van Etten, Chelsea Wolfe) and recorded at legendary EastWest Studios(Brian Wilson, Ozzy Osbourne, Iggy Pop), capturing the feeling of ruin and regeneration, of charisma and catastrophe and of slashing at-the-night with nothing but pure electricity. With Congleton's precision production, Plague Vendor found their own way between the powerful-but-too-polished sound of right now and the engaging-but-aging reinterpretations of classic punk/rock albums of the 60s and 70s. Congleton's limitless encouragement also led Plague Vendor to do things they never did before: chorused bass in endless waves, lightning-strike flashes of synth, motorik man-machine drums that sound inhuman and human at once and even a string section that'll be a surprise if they ever do it live.

By Night is the follow up to their 2016 debut full-length BLOODSWEAT and their widely-acclaimed debut EP Free to Eat. The album's earlier singles including raw, vital lead single "New Comedown," the brooding "All of the Above" that sees an internal monologue disintegrating over a sci-fi punk drumbeat, and "Let Me Get HighLow"--a psychedelia-tinged track that's an infinity mirror of echo, effects, illusion and delusion.

?PLAGUE VENDOR TOUR DATES

Jun 6 Los Angeles, CA - House of Machines

Jun 12 San Diego, CA - Music Box, 91X's Inspired by Music Series

Jul 20 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre, Vans Warped Tour

Oct 11 - 13 Manchester, TN - Great Stage Park

Photo Credit: Robert Hickerson





