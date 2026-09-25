Piper Connolly Releases SHE'S TOO MUCH! EP, Shares 'Bubblegum With Razorblades' Video
The project was produced by Esjay Jones and Kevin Gruft, with mixing by Grammy winner Nathan Dantzler.
Los Angeles-based alt-pop artist Piper Connolly has released her new EP she's too much!, available via all digital platforms. Alongside the release, Piper has shared a video for the six-song collection's latest single, 'bubblegum with razorblades.'
she's too much! was produced by Esjay Jones (Billy Corgan, Dave Navarro) and Kevin 'Thrasher' Gruft (Gwen Stefani, MGK), and mixed by Grammy winner Nathan Dantzler of The Hit Lab (Sabrina Carpenter, Teddy Swims). Piper will celebrate the release of the record with two performances: October 7 in Los Angeles at The Peppermint Club and October 14 in New York at DROM.
''bubblegum with razorblades' feels like the center of this whole project to me,' notes Piper. 'It's about looking sweet, being underestimated and still having something sharp underneath when you need it. I wrote it from that place where you have a million things you could say to someone who hurt you, judged you or tried to rewrite your story but you realize they don't deserve that much access to you anymore.'
Recorded in Los Angeles, she's too much! is both an arresting statement of creative intent and a no-filler pop-rock rollercoaster that conveys the joys and challenges of adolescence like few before. 'It's the perfect encapsulation of everything in my life right now,' Piper enthused. 'It's soft at times and about love, and then you have edgier and sadder songs that are about heartbreak. But all of it is really about being yourself, being loud, and having fun!'
Ecstatic first single and EP opener 'beautiful life' is an apt entry point for both the record and Piper's maturing artistry. Built upon deliciously deep grooves, it showcases her versatile vocals – from conversational to giddily soaring – poignant narratives, and consistently captivating instrumentation and arrangement. At once profound and carefree, wide-eyed and incongruously wise, it's a summer anthem you'll be singing year-round.
'It's like me, bottled up in a song – you want to roll the windows down and just have fun!' offered Piper. 'I was inspired to write it because I'd fallen for someone and, way more than just romance, they reminded me of how beautiful life is … moments where I'm really treasuring life and how amazing it is.'
The defiant 'body bag' is the EP's most intense track, its garage-y production well suited to its subject matter. 'I had a friend who was really draining me, making me feel like I didn't matter,' Piper explained. 'I wanted to write a song that was like you're not going to stop me – if you think you can put me in a body bag, just watch!'
Piper's adrenalized, fun-forward live shows are embracing, inclusive happenings that are full of surprises, which have previously included her leading a conga line through the crowd, and letting the audience choose the night's closing song. Like her recordings, Piper's performances are about bringing people together and reminding us that we're not alone in our fears or feelings – all while having a blast enjoying epic, escapist choruses, and danceable grooves.
'I want people to listen to my music and feel empowered, like they can go out and do anything, and don't have to be scared to be themselves,' Piper concluded. 'Hopefully they take away something positive and realize they're not the only ones feeling this way.'
Tour Dates
10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Peppermint Club
10/14 – New York, NY @ DROM
12/04 – Hollywood, CA @ The Viper Room
Tracklist
01. beautiful life
02. bubblegum with razorblades
03. better than this
04. joyride
05. body bag
06. unapologetic
Photo Credit: Raf West
Photo Credit: Raf West
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