Piper Connolly Releases New Single "unapologetic" Ahead of EP

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Alt-pop songwriter Piper Connolly has released her latest single 'unapologetic,' another preview of her forthcoming EP she's too much!, due for release on September 25. The single follows the previously released tracks 'beautiful life' and 'body bag.'

The Arizona-bred and Los Angeles-based artist's six-song EP was produced by Esjay Jones (Billy Corgan, Dave Navarro) and Kevin 'Thrasher' Gruft (Gwen Stefani, MGK), and mixed by Grammy winner Nathan Dantzler of The Hit Lab (Sabrina Carpenter, Teddy Swims).

'unapologetic' centers on themes of self-esteem and empowerment. 'It was a super, super natural writing process,' Piper recalled. 'It's all about being yourself and not being sorry. This is who I am and I'm going to be myself, no matter what. Even if I'm flawed, I'm going to wear those flaws.'

Piper's connection with South African audiences has been growing, with the EP's lead single 'beautiful life' entering the 5FM Top 40, introducing her pop-rock sound to listeners there and giving the new release a radio foundation in that market.

Piper will be an on-air guest at Phoenix's ALT AZ 93.3 on August 29, before performing at Wasted Grain in Scottsdale that evening.

Tour Dates

08/29 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Wasted Grain

09/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hotel Ziggy (RSVP)

10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Peppermint Club

10/14 – New York, NY @ DROM

Tracklist

01. beautiful life

02. bubblegum & razorblades

03. better than this

04. joyride

05. body bag

06. unapologetic

Recorded in Los Angeles, she's too much! is described as both an arresting statement of creative intent and a no-filler pop-rock rollercoaster that conveys the joys and challenges of adolescence. 'It's the perfect encapsulation of everything in my life right now,' Piper enthused. 'It's soft at times and about love, and then you have edgier and sadder songs that are about heartbreak. But all of it is really about being yourself, being loud, and having fun!'

EP opener 'beautiful life' showcases Piper's versatile vocals – from conversational to giddily soaring – along with poignant narratives and captivating instrumentation and arrangement. 'It's like me, bottled up in a song – you want to roll the windows down and just have fun!' offered Piper. 'I was inspired to write it because I'd fallen for someone and, way more than just romance, they reminded me of how beautiful life is … moments where I'm really treasuring life and how amazing it is.'

The defiant 'body bag' is the EP's most intense track, its garage-y production well suited to its subject matter. 'I had a friend who was really draining me, making me feel like I didn't matter,' Piper explained. 'I wanted to write a song that was like you're not going to stop me – if you think you can put me in a body bag, just watch!'

Piper's live shows are described as embracing, inclusive happenings full of surprises, which have previously included her leading a conga line through the crowd, and letting the audience choose the night's closing song.

'I want people to listen to my music and feel empowered, like they can go out and do anything, and don't have to be scared to be themselves,' Piper concluded. 'Hopefully they take away something positive and realize they're not the only ones feeling this way.'

Photo Credit: Raf West



Photo Credit: Raf West

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