Niko Rubio Releases 'dream' Single From Debut Album LATE NIGHT SWIM

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Niko Rubio has released her new single 'dream,' the latest track from her upcoming debut album late night swim. Crafted alongside long-time collaborator and GRAMMY Award-winning producer Lester Mendez (Shakira, Santana), the song arrives alongside an official music video.

''dream' is my declaration of independence,' Rubio shares. 'It describes a solo walk down the streets of Los Angeles after gardening and lets you float into a psychedelic, trippy reggae world. When you first listen to it, do it alone, and listen in your headphones, xx.'

'dream' is one of several tracks on the new project that finds Rubio continuing to push the boundaries of her Signature Sound, seamlessly blending influences from London, Jamaica, and her hometown of Los Angeles. Among other highlights are previously released singles including 'kitty' and the viral hit 'tokyo'—the latter marking her biggest streaming debut to date, with over 1M streams in its first week and 5.2M+ total streams. The song, which earned praise from stars like Joe Jonas, Reneé Rapp, Vince Staples, Barry Can't Swim, Dev Lemons, Suki Waterhouse, 54 Ultra, and Aaron Frazer (Durand Jones & The Indications), is accompanied by an official music video directed by co-writer Olivia Bond, as well as a live performance for heds' carRADIO series.

After years of writing behind the scenes for artists like Gwen Stefani and The Warning—earning her first-ever Latin GRAMMY Nomination for co-writing The Warning's 'Ego'—late night swim sees Rubio finally taking center stage. To bring the sound to life, she teamed up with a close-knit group of longtime creative partners, which also includes Austin Ward (UMI, Erick The Architect), along with collaborators Austin Corona and Wyatt Bernard (who executive produced Slayyyter's WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA), Lennon Kloser (Kid Bloom), Rodiah (The xx, King Krule), Zacari (Kendrick Lamar, Skrillex), and Olivia Bond (Remy Bond).

'Finally feeling ready to put out my debut album is such a dream come true,' shares Rubio. 'I made this project with some of my favorite humans in the world. We wrote introspective, trippy psychedelic dream songs and melodramatic love songs and break-up songs and yearning ballads all on one record. I only gave myself one month to write it, and I think that was the best decision I ever made because it forced me to stop overthinking. It bred creativity, focus, and ultimately, trust in myself and my process.'

Currently boasting nearly a million monthly listeners on Spotify and over 34M global streams to date, Rubio will mark the arrival of late night swim with a series of Golden State headline dates, with support from Olivia C. Dacal. Artist presales start Thursday, September 24 at 10 AM (PT), followed by local presales at 1 PM (PT). All presales end Thursday, September 24 at 10 PM (PT), and general on-sales launch Friday, September 25 at 10 AM (PT). For complete details and ticket information, visit www.nikorubio.com.

Niko Rubio: late night swim in california tour 2026 (with support from Olivia C. Dacal)

December 4 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop

December 5 – Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall

December 7 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall

December 8 – West Hollywood, CA – Roxy Theatre

December 10 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

December 11 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues Voodoo Room

Photo Credit: Lea Garn



Photo Credit: Lea Garn

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