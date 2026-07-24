Piper Connolly to Release 'she's too much!' EP, Shares New Single 'body bag'

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Phoenix-bred, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Piper Connolly has announced SHE'S TOO MUCH!, an EP set for release on September 25, 2026, alongside a new single titled 'body bag.' The project was produced by Esjay Jones, known for work with Billy Corgan and Dave Navarro, and Kevin 'Thrasher' Gruft, whose credits include Gwen Stefani and MGK, and was mixed by Grammy winner Nathan Dantzler of The Hit Lab, whose past work includes recordings by Sabrina Carpenter and Teddy Swims.

The EP is preceded by the lead single 'beautiful life'. The second offering, 'body bag,' is out now alongside a lyric video. The project is distributed via OneRPM.

Speaking on the song, Connolly says ''body bag' is a song about being underestimated, betrayed, and talked about like you're already gone - and then getting back up louder and stronger than before. I wrote it from that moment where someone thinks they've ended you, but all they really did was give you proof that you're harder to break than they thought.'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIDEOID

She continues, 'It's dramatic, a little unhinged, and meant to feel like an alt-pop revenge anthem but underneath the bite, it's about resilience. I hope people hear it and feel powerful, especially if they've ever been made to feel disposable, replaceable or easy to erase. You can break me down, but you can't put me in a body bag. I wanted 'body bag' to feel like the moment you realize someone tried to make you the tragedy but you're actually the plot twist.'

Recorded in Los Angeles, she's too much! is both a statement of creative intent and a pop-rock record that conveys the joys and challenges of adolescence. 'It's the perfect encapsulation of everything in my life right now,' Connolly said. 'It's soft at times and about love, and then you have edgier and sadder songs that are about heartbreak. But all of it is really about being yourself, being loud, and having fun!'

Lead single and EP opener 'beautiful life' showcases Connolly's range as a vocalist and songwriter. 'It's like me, bottled up in a song – you want to roll the windows down and just have fun!' she said. 'I was inspired to write it because I'd fallen for someone and, way more than just romance, they reminded me of how beautiful life is … moments where I'm really treasuring life and how amazing it is.'

The more plaintive 'unapologetic' encapsulates themes of self-esteem and empowerment. 'It was a super, super natural writing process,' Connolly recalled. 'It's all about being yourself and not being sorry. This is who I am and I'm going to be myself, no matter what. Even if I'm flawed, I'm going to wear those flaws.'

The defiant 'body bag' is the EP's most intense track. 'I had a friend who was really draining me, making me feel like I didn't matter,' Connolly explained. 'I wanted to write a song that was like you're not going to stop me – if you think you can put me in a body bag, just watch!'

Connolly's live shows have previously included her leading a conga line through the crowd and letting the audience choose the night's closing song.

'I want people to listen to my music and feel empowered, like they can go out and do anything, and don't have to be scared to be themselves,' Connolly said. 'Hopefully they take away something positive and realize they're not the only ones feeling this way.'

Piper Connolly Tour Dates

08/29/2026 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Wasted Grain

09/02/2026 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hotel Ziggy

10/07/2026 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Peppermint Club

she's too much! EP Track Listing

01.) beautiful life

02.) bubblegum & razorblades

03.) better than this

04.) joyride

05.) body bag

06.) unapologetic

More information is available at hernameispiperconnolly.com.

Photo Credit: Raf West



Photo Credit: Raf West

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