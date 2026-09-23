Niko Rubio to Launch Debut Album LATE NIGHT SWIM, California Tour Starts December

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Niko Rubio has announced her long-awaited debut album, late night swim, arriving via Atlantic Records on Friday, October 30.

The album sees Rubio continue pushing the boundaries of her signature musical approach, fusing the sounds of London, Jamaica, and her hometown of Los Angeles, and features previously released singles like 'kitty' and the viral hit 'tokyo'—the latter marking Rubio's biggest streaming debut to date (with over 1M streams in its first week and 5M+ streams since release). The song, which earned attention from stars such as Joe Jonas, Reneé Rapp, Vince Staples, Barry Can't Swim, Dev Lemons, Suki Waterhouse, 54 Ultra, and Aaron Frazer (Durand Jones and The Indications), is joined by an official music video directed by co-writer Olivia Bond, alongside a recent live rendition for heds' carRADIO series.

Highlights also include her brand-new single, 'dream,' arriving Friday, September 25, with an official music video.

After years of writing behind the scenes for artists like Gwen Stefani and The Warning, late night swim sees Rubio finally taking center stage. To bring the sound to life, she teamed up with a close-knit group of longtime creative partners, including producers Lester Mendez (Shakira, Santana) and Austin Ward (UMI, Erick The Architect), along with collaborators Austin Corona and Wyatt Bernard (who executive produced Slayyyter's WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA), Lennon Kloser (Kid Bloom), Rodiah (The xx, King Krule), Zacari (Kendrick Lamar, Skrillex), and Olivia Bond (Remy Bond).

'Finally feeling ready to put out my debut album is such a dream come true,' shares Rubio. 'I made this project with some of my favorite humans in the world. We wrote introspective, trippy psychedelic dream songs and melodramatic love songs and break-up songs and yearning ballads all on one record. I only gave myself one month to write it, and I think that was the best decision I ever made because it forced me to stop overthinking. It bred creativity, focus, and ultimately, trust in myself and my process.'

Currently boasting nearly a million monthly listeners on Spotify and over 34M global streams to date, Rubio will mark the arrival of late night swim with a series of Golden State headline dates, with support from Olivia C. Dacal. The late night swim in california tour begins Friday, December 4, at San Francisco's Rickshaw Stop and heads south along the Pacific Coast Highway with stops in Felton, Ventura, Los Angeles, Santa Ana, and San Diego. The run includes Rubio's biggest hometown headline show to date, scheduled at West Hollywood's Roxy Theatre on Tuesday, December 8. Artist presales start Thursday, September 24 at 10 AM (PT), followed by local presales at 1 PM (PT). All presales end Thursday, September 24 at 10 PM (PT), and general on-sales launch Friday, September 25 at 10 AM (PT). For complete details and ticket information, visit www.nikorubio.com.

late night swim in california tour 2026 (with support from Olivia C. Dacal)

December 4 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop

December 5 – Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall

December 7 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall

December 8 – West Hollywood, CA – Roxy Theatre

December 10 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

December 11 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues Voodoo Room

Hailed by The New York Times as 'SoCal's First Exciting New Pop Star Since Gwen Stefani,' Rubio continues to build momentum following her Sunday Girl EP released earlier this spring. Her upcoming California run follows a breakout year on the road, including sold-out headline shows at NYC's Mercury Lounge and LA's The Echo (featuring guest appearances from Cuco and Incubus's Mike Einziger), a Hollywood Bowl appearance alongside Zuri Marley, as well as previous tour support for acts like Caroline Polachek, Omar Apollo, The Marías, and The Tulips.

With late night swim set to arrive in October, Rubio is poised to solidify her place as one of the most compelling new voices in music.

About Niko Rubio

Niko Rubio makes music for those moments when words aren't enough. Her songs are perfect for the ride home from the afterparty, the last smoke before bedtime, or the immediate aftermath of a relationship. She taps into the sound of getting high off heartbreak and exhaling raw truth, layering icy trip-hop confessions and psychedelic musings atop sultry reggae rhythms. Sonically, the Mexican-Salvadorian Angelena draws a direct line from the underground parties of downtown Los Angeles to beach days on the Redondo coast (and back again). The Los Angeles-born singer-songwriter has quietly asserted herself as a true original. Since her emergence in 2021, she has carefully curated a singular vision, re-imagining her Latin and Southern California roots through an authentically alternative prism. She dropped a series of EPs, setting the stage for a breakthrough with 2026's Sunday Girl. In the latter's wake, The New York Times lauded her as 'SoCal's First Exciting New Pop Star Since Gwen Stefani,' while WONDERLAND. applauded the songstress as 'a relatable, self-aware new voice blending alt-pop, her Latin roots and candid storytelling.' She notably sold out the majority of her first-ever headline tour, which culminated with surprise guest spots from Cuco and Mike Einziger of Incubus at the hometown show. Prior, she had honed her presence as a powerhouse performer on the road with Omar Apollo, Role Model, Caroline Polachek, The Marías, and The Tulips as well as on the stages of Lollapalooza, Summerfest, Corona Capital, and beyond. Having amassed over 30 million streams and earned widespread acclaim from outlets like Rolling Stone, PAPER, OnesToWatch, and HOLA!, she now invites listeners to dive into a world like no other with late night swim.

Photo Credit: Lea Garn



Photo Credit: Lea Garn

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