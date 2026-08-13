colby! to Release New Single "FALL HEAD FIRST"

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Alt-pop artist colby! is releasing a new single titled FALL HEAD FIRST, accompanied by a preview and lyric artwork shared ahead of the song's arrival. The Texas-bred singer-songwriter described the track as an exploration of the vulnerability that comes with pursuing a new relationship while still guarding against past hurt.

'When I fall in love, I fall in love head first. I go straight into the deep end, and that's basically the whole premise of this song. It's about that first crush you get after a previous relationship ends, when you're still a little scarred from it and sitting there like, 'am I really about to do this again?' So you make new rules, new boundaries, new everything. You're basically saying, 'I really like this person, please don't be a basket case, because I can't go back to that.'

This song is me trying to figure out how to protect myself without shutting the whole thing down. It's not self-preservation in a cold, guarded way, but wanting to be able to love someone without constantly wondering, 'Are you going to turn into a psychopath in four months?'' – colby!

About colby!

For 21-year-old colby!, writing songs is second nature—a foolproof way for the creative live wire to channel her nonstop energy and truly limitless imagination. Since the age of 14, the Texas-bred artist has devoted her life to making music with her older brother and Berklee College alum RJ Johnson, eventually dreaming up a fearlessly original brand of alt-pop that's both cathartic and wildly fun. Before she started making music of her own, colby! funneled her innate creativity into everything from abstract painting to building furniture for her dolls, partly to cope with her severe dyslexia. Instantly discovering her gift for crafting unforgettable melodies, colby! also found that her dyslexia helped to shape her singular songwriting voice. Listing pop icons like Amy Winehouse and Gwen Stefani among her top influences, colby! has been named an artist to watch by Fault and Galore while being spotlighted by Atwood, Clout, Ladygunn, Ones to Watch, and many more.

colby! has previously collaborated with fellow artists nothhingspecial and Eli Wilson, toured with Natalie Jane across the U.S. and Europe, and is set to support Jady this fall.

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