Pinkshift Drop Punk Anthem Single 'One Nation'

Baltimore punks Pinkshift are back with a vengeance on their new single, "ONE NATION." Driven by their signature powerful riffs, pounding drums, and catchy melodies, the release of "ONE NATION" arrives on Halloween as a message of hope to the masses on the heels of the upcoming American presidential election.

Mocking Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu for spewing lies and lashing out at student protesters around the globe, vocalist Ashrita Kumar (they/them) wrote the lyrics of "ONE NATION" as an anti-fascist poem back in April of this year. With the joint effort of bandmates Myron Houngbedji (he/him, drums) and Paul Vallejo (he/him, guitar), it took no time for a simple poem to develop into a triumphant, heart-pounding protest anthem.

As their first and last release of 2024, Pinkshift means to get one message across: that even in the most dismal of times, in the face of suffering, there is always hope and promise of joy to be found in our ongoing and collective resistance.

Speaking on the message of the song, vocalist Ashrita Kumar shares: "It's difficult to watch the suffering of all who are oppressed and disenfranchised by imperialism, alongside the repression of free speech and our right to protest in the US. Many of us watch, feeling powerless, while billions of our tax dollars are unconditionally promised to war and destruction.

They're gunning for a war. And now we have to vote - because this is how we use our voice - and every option is not good enough, full of empty promises and celebrity appeal. Are we allowed to rejoice and rage with our community, speaking to the suffering we witness? Are we allowed to reject the crumbs that are being offered to us by the ruling elite, and demand they do something more with their power? The answer is that we must, and our generation knows it."

Riding off the high of their debut record Love Me Forever, Pinkshift is known for their snarling riffs, heart wrenching lyrics, and pounding rhythms. "ONE NATION" is no exception. Packed with hardcore riffs and cathartic drums that don't hold back, "ONE NATION" is a display of rage that is entangled with love and community -- a rage that forges a certain future with the desire to protect humanity and life.

Catch Pinkshift live this fall in the DMV or on tour next year supporting The Linda Lindas. Tickets are available HERE. Stay tuned for the band's upcoming releases as they prepare to enter their next era.

11/09 – Baltimore, MD – Peabody Heights Brewery

12/15 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club*

04/12 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line+

04/13 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge+

04/15 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East+

04/16 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West+

04/18 – Washington DC – Black Cat+

04/19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit Hall+

�4/21 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer+

04/22 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn, NY+

04/23 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club+

04/24 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount+

04/26 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House+

* supporting Origami Angel

+ supporting The Linda Lindas

Photo credit: Chris Anderson

