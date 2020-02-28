Pink Sweat$ Releases New Single '17'

Acclaimed R&B singer-songwriter Pink Sweat$ officially joins Atlantic Records' legendary roster with today's release of his stellar new single. "17" is available now at all DSPs and streaming services. The track is joined by an equally romantic companion video inspired by young love. The video will premiere today on MTV U, MTV Live and BET Soul, in addition to being played throughout the day for fans to revisit the compassionate visual.

Since his debut EP, VOLUME 1, Pink Sweat$ has fully stepped into the spotlight. "Honesty," the project's breakthrough first single, has earned more than 400 million worldwide streams while its official companion video boasts over 29 million views via YouTube HERE. VOLUME 2 - which includes the hit singles "I Know" and "Coke & Henny, Pt. 1"- followed in 2019, drawing praise from such top outlets as Billboard, Complex, Hypebeast, Ones To Watch, and The FADER, among others.

His latest single "17" follows a wide-ranging series of recent releases, including "Honesty (Remix) [Featuring Jessie Reyez]," Pink Sweat$ & K-pop sensation Crush's "I Wanna Be Yours," and a holiday-themed duet with the late, great Donny Hathaway, "This Christmas." In addition, the Philadelphia-based singer-songwriter-producer recently unveiled a new video for "Body Ain't Me," featured on his acclaimed EP, VOLUME 2, and streaming now via his official YouTube channel.

As charismatic and compelling on stage as he is on record, Pink Sweat$ spent much of the past year traveling North America on his hugely popular "Pink Beginnings" headline tour, as well as performing as such top festivals as Lollapalooza and Life Is Beautiful. This year, the artist is already booked on a number of festival stages including Coachella and Governor's Ball, with many more to follow. Furthermore, Pink Sweat$ made his high profile network TV debut on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! (streaming HERE) and recently stole the show at the Soul Train Awards '19 ceremonies with a spectacular performance of "Honesty."

Hailed by HYPEBEAST as "a bright new face in the R&B world," Pink Sweat$ has drawn international applause for his utterly unique brand of genre-smashing contemporary soul, marked by lyrical complexity, melodic power, and true vocal majesty. He began making music at the age of 19, cutting demo vocals at Philly's legendary Sigma Sounds Studios. There he began his career as a songwriter and producer, teaming with a wide range of artists spanning Tierra Whack to Florida Georgia Line.

Indeed, Pink Sweat$ has accrued major attention in an array of top media outlets around the world. "(Pink Sweat$) is taking a new approach to creating genre-bending music," declared Ones To Watch. "Though Pink's music is rooted in R&B and soul, he carefully strips back the typical genre-specific production to leave room for his stunning melodies and memorable lyrics." Billboard personally praised Pink Sweat$ for his "indomitable pen-skills and soothing vocals," further noting "his masterful abilities in the booth." "Honest, pure and heart-warming," raved British Vogue. "The colour pink - one that represents beauty, purity and warmth - dictates the 26-year-old's music, artistry and personal style. His soulful vocals are the centre point of his songs that shine through his minimalist tracks, almost like the blossoming of a pink rose." "Pink Sweat$ is a shoo-in to become the vanguard of a new generation of atypical, unapologetic nonconformists," wrote Uproxx, noting his "impressive vocal chops, songwriting skills, and production ingenuity" before ultimately declaring, "It looks like a pink wave is coming to take over R&B."

Born on Valentine's Day and as such, destined to spread a message of love through his life and art, Pink Sweat$ has also earned an extraordinary catalog of honors and accolades, among them a Soul Train Awards '19 nomination for "Best New Artist," inclusion on Billboard's "11 Hip-Hop & R&B Artists to Watch in 2019," and being named one of Apple Music's influential "Up Next" artists, in addition to YouTube's "Artist on the Rise" and Pandora's "Artist to Know." Most recently, Pink Sweat$ was named as BET's "#Amplified Artist of the Month" for January 2020. Rolling Stone also referred to the rising star as an "Artist You Need to Know."





