Pigeon Pit Sets Summer Tour Dates with The Taxpayers & UK Headline Shows

Olympia, WA country/punk maximalists Pigeon Pit are hitting the road this June for a run of North American tour dates in support of their critically acclaimed album Crazy Arms, out now on Ernest Jenning Record Co.

The band will perform headline shows and support The Taxpayers on select dates. The tour will include stops in Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and more. In addition, the band is announcing a string of UK headlining dates set for September. Tickets for all shows are available now.

Crazy Arms features singles "Keys To The City" and "Bronco" and has earned praise from NPR, Pitchfork, BrooklynVegan, Bandcamp, and more. On "Bronco" the band’s frontwoman Lomes Oleander says, “Bronco is about being psycho. The whole album, but especially 'Bronco,' is about being a crazy bitch, about being dragged all over the place by the things that haunt us, by all the pieces of us we can’t control.”

The album marks the band’s first release since becoming a nationally touring 6-piece band. It's a melodic call to action for folks who listen to both The Weakerthans and CRASS. A night at the Ryman on slow-burn psychedelics and the dreams you choose to think out loud at sunrise. Crazy Arms is the sound of a band hitting their stride, comfortable in the chaos, letting you know you aren’t alone.

Pigeon Pit Tour Dates:

06.18 Minneapolis, MN @ Others Warehouse *

06.19 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

06.20 Detroit, MI @ Small’s Bar

06.21 Toronto, ON @ the Arcade DIY *

06.22 Montreal, QC @ Bâtiment 7 *

06.24 Portland, ME @ TBA*

06.25 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents #

06.26 Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground #

06.27 Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows #

06.28 Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live #

06.29 Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat #

07.11 - 13 Denver, CO @ Compost Heap 8 w/ Apes Of The State, Sister Wife Sex Strike, Doom Scroll and more!

09.03 Penryn, UK @ Fish Factory Arts

09.06 Bristol, UK @ Exchange (Matinee)

09.07 London, UK @ The Fighting Cocks

09.08 Cambridge, UK @ The Lockon

09.10 Cardiff, UK @ Paradise Garden

09.11 Nottingham, UK @ The Carousel

09.12 Carlisle, UK @ The Source 2020

09.13 Edinburgh, UK @ Bannermans

# with The Taxpayers

Photo credit: August Moore

