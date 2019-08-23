Picturesque Announces Fall Tour with Makari

Rock band Picturesque are thrilled to be returning to the stage this fall for a brief headline tour with Makari. The four date run includes stops in North Carolina, New York, and Richmond. Tickets are on-sale now and available at www.picturesqueband.com.

Picturesque recently dropped their dark and deeply personal new single "Swipe," which originally premiered on Rock Sound. The song followed last December's "Pray," a track that marked a new beginning for the band. Picturesque are embracing a new rule: brutal honesty, both musically and within their lives. No more thinly veiled metaphors, only the honest truth. "Pray" is their first foray into this territory, with devastating lyrics fueled by the recent break up of lead singer Kyle Hollis who, after 6 years in a committed relationship, ventured out into the world of dating apps in an attempt to beat loneliness. What he found was a culture fueled by one night hook-ups, ghosting and unbridled desperation. It's a dark and shuddering rock song influenced by artists like blackbear and Post Malone - the first taste of what's to come.

Picturesque is Kyle Hollis (vocals), Zach Williamson (guitar), Dylan Forrester (guitar) and Jordan Greenway (bass). The band released their long-awaited debut full-length, Back to Beautiful, on July 14th, 2017 via Equal Vision Records. The album was recorded in Los Angeles, CA with producer Erik Ron (Saosin, Panic! At The Disco).

Picturesque is led by the truly stunning vocal range and power of Hollis and is supported by equally notable instrumentations that blend rock, post-hardcore and pop influences. The band has toured and shared stages with the likes of I the Mighty, Silverstein, Tonight Alive, Our Last Night, Blessthefall, and more.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

10/24 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

10/26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland

10/27 - Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance Theatre

10/28 - Richmond, VA @ Canal Club





