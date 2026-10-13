Photos: Zolie Releases New Single FEELS LIKE A CRIME With Music Video

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Emerging from Hong Kong and Malaysia, singer-songwriter Zolie Chan is stepping into a new chapter with the release of her latest single, 'Feels Like A Crime,' out now alongside its music video. The single can be heard here.

An intimate indie-pop confession about loving a version of someone who no longer exists, 'Feels Like A Crime' captures the complicated space between holding on and letting go. Pairing breezy, summery production with warm, nostalgic melodies and diary-like lyricism, the song finds Zolie turning a deeply personal experience into something universally relatable.

A dedicated singer-songwriter who writes her own lyrics and melodies from scratch, Zolie draws inspiration from the details of everyday life, transforming heartbreak, longing and the quiet obstacles of growing up into emotionally honest pop songs. With her signature blend of vulnerability and understated storytelling, she is carving out a distinctive voice for listeners navigating love, loss and the realities of coming of age.

Already building an increasingly international audience through music, fashion and visual storytelling, Zolie has cultivated a combined 2.3M+ monthly reach and 996K+ viewers across platforms. Her growing profile has also led to features by medias like T&C Magazine and Hashtag Legend.

'Feels Like A Crime' also marks Zolie's first release since signing with Pacific Music Group (PMG), the Asia-focused music group founded by Jonathan Serbin, NE-YO, MC Jin and Sonu Nigam, as PMG continues to develop distinctive artists from Asia and connect them with audiences across the region and beyond.

With more music slated for later this year and into 2027, Zolie is entering an exciting new phase - one that sees her growing beyond her Hong Kong and Malaysian roots while staying true to the personal, relatable songwriting at the heart of her artistry.

About Pacific Music Group

Pacific Music Group is a next-generation music company founded in 2025 by Jonathan Serbin, NE-YO, Sonu Nigam and MC Jin. Headquartered in Hong Kong with a Pan-Asian presence, the company is committed to developing global careers from Asia and fostering cultural exchange between East and West. In 2026, Pacific Music Group significantly expanded its global roster with the addition of two marquee artists. The label welcomed Tiffany Young — K-pop icon, former member of the legendary SNSD/Girls' Generation, and acclaimed solo artist whose influence spans Asia, North America, and beyond, marking a major milestone in PMG's mission to bridge Eastern and Western music cultures at the highest level. Pacific Music Group also announced its exclusive partnership with Stage Zero as Asia Manager and Worldwide Label for TaTa Taktumi, the highly anticipated project developed under the creative direction of multi-Grammy-winning producer Timbaland. The signing underscores PMG's commitment to aligning with the most visionary talents and creative forces shaping the future of global music. Pacific Music Group supports emerging and established artists through world-class production, strategic promotion, and mentorship from industry icons, building careers that transcend borders and resonate on a worldwide stage.

About Zolie

Emerging from Hong Kong and Malaysia, singer-songwriter Zolie is building an increasingly international audience through music, fashion and visual storytelling and self-penned music. Zolie writes every lyric and melody from scratch. Her songs explore love, longing, heartbreak and the complicated spaces between holding on and letting go. Drawing from personal experiences and the details of everyday life, Zolie turns quiet moments into cinematic, emotionally charged songs that feel both deeply personal and universally familiar. While her recorded music is intimate and introspective, her live performances reveal another side of the artist — confident, energetic and instinctively connected to an audience.







































Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 09 Hrs 01 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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