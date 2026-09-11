Photos: Wheeler Walker Jr. Releases PULLIN' OUT Final Album

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Wheeler Walker Jr. has released the final preview from his upcoming album, Pullin' Out, with 'Big Tittied Lady,' a slow, sweet, and surprisingly sincere country ballad about a man who loves his woman, especially one certain part of her.

Photo Credit: David McClister











Set against a warm, easygoing melody, Wheeler delivers a heartfelt ode to his gal, celebrating the physical attraction, affection, and downright appreciation that make her the only woman he wants to come home to. Delivering the kind of unwavering devotion usually reserved for classic country's greatest love songs, it's a little bit George Jones, a little bit Merle Haggard, and a whole lot of Wheeler Walker Jr.

'I've written a lot of songs about women, but this one's different,' says Wheeler. 'This is about my girl. I love everything about her. I love her blonde hair, her Skynyrd tattoo and two other things I'm not gonna pretend I don't notice.'

Arriving as Wheeler prepares to ride off into the sunset on his own terms, the new song follows previously released tracks 'Why Aren't You Sucking My Dick,' 'F*CK THIS BAR' and 'Waiting For The Drugs To Kick In.' With Wheeler set to retire from country music and from the tourist-stained redneck Vegas that Nashville has become, he's PULLIN' OUT one last time with his final album, arriving September 25, followed by his farewell tour. The project can be pre-ordered/pre-saved/pre-added here.

For nearly a decade, Wheeler Walker Jr. has built a career by making the songs Nashville wouldn't dare. While country radio chased trends, Wheeler doubled down on razor-sharp songwriting and unapologetic country music that earned him one of the most loyal fanbases in the genre. Equal parts outrageous and relatable, his sharp observations have never lost the irreverent spirit that's made him one of country music's most unmistakable voices, touring powerhouses and successful musical outliers.

This fall, Wheeler kicks off his Pullin' Out: The Farewell Tour, making final stops in Los Angeles, Boston, Seattle, Austin, Detroit, and multiple cities across Canada, before calling last call at Nashville's legendary Ryman Auditorium on May 15, 2027. Tickets are available here.

Over the last decade, Wheeler has released five acclaimed albums that all hit #1 on Billboard's Comedy chart, with two debuting in the Top 10 on Billboard's Country chart. He has amassed more than one billion career streams and earned two PLATINUM and GOLD-certified records. Bursting onto the scene with his debut album Redneck s, he was the first artist to ever simultaneously chart on Billboard's Country Album (#9) and Comedy Album (#1) charts.

Pullin' Out: The Farewell Tour 2026/2027 Dates

October 15, 2026 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

October 16, 2026 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre Presented by Citizens

October 17, 2026 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Amphitheater

October 19, 2026 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

October 21, 2026 - Davenport, IA - Capitol Theatre

October 22, 2026 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

October 23, 2026 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

October 24, 2026 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

November 5, 2026 - Jordan, NY - Kegs Canalside

November 6, 2026 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount in concert with Northwell

November 7, 2026 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

November 8, 2026 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues

November 10, 2026 - Moncton, NB - New Brunswick

November 12, 2026 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

November 13, 2026 - Ottawa, ON - HISTORY

November 14, 2026 - London, ON - London Music Hall

November 15, 2026 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

November 17, 2026 - Sayreville, NJ- Starland Ballroom

November 19, 2026 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

November 20, 2026 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

November 21, 2026 - Charles Town, WV - Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

February 24, 2027 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

February 25, 2027 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

February 26, 2027 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

February 27, 2027 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

February 28, 2027 - La Vista, NE - The Astro Theater

March 2, 2027 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

March 4, 2027 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater

March 5, 2027 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

March 6, 2027 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

March 7, 2027 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster Street Icehouse

March 9, 2027 - Odessa, TX - Dos Amigos

March 11, 2027 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

March 12, 2027 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

March 13, 2027 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound

March 16, 2027 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

March 18, 2027 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre

March 19, 2027 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

March 20, 2027 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

March 21, 2027 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

March 23, 2027 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

March 25, 2027 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

March 26, 2027 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

March 27, 2027 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

March 30, 2026 - Kelowna, BC - Kelowna Community Theatre

April 1, 2027 - Calgary, AB - Event Centre @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

April 2, 2027 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

April 3, 2027 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

April 5, 2027 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

April 7, 2027 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

April 8, 2027 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

April 9, 2027 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

April 10, 2027 - Rosemont, IL - Joe's Live

April 22, 2027 - Richmond, VA - The National

April 23, 2027 - Raleigh, NC - Bowstring

April 24, 2027 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

May 15, 2027 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

About Wheeler Walker Jr.

Wheeler Walker Jr. is country music's loudest outlaw, a hard-drinking, foul-mouthed hellraiser determined to drag country music back to its outlaw roots, whether Nashville likes it or not. Backed by top-tier session musicians and armed with a complete disregard for industry rules, Walker built a cult empire through brutally honest songs packed with sex, bad decisions, and unapologetic Southern swagger. Blending classic honky-tonk, outlaw country, Southern rock, and arena-sized attitude, albums including Redneck s, Ol' Wheeler, WW III, Sex, Drugs & Country Music, and Ram turned Walker into one of the most controversial, and undeniably entertaining, figures in modern country music.

Walker first exploded onto the scene in 2016 with the now-infamous Redneck s, featuring viral tracks that mainstream country radio wouldn't touch but fans couldn't get enough of. While Nashville polished itself into a commercial machine full of influencers, sponsorships, and algorithm-approved heartbreak songs, Wheeler built a fiercely loyal fanbase by saying exactly what everybody else was too scared to say. His records are equal parts rebellion and a genuine love letter to classic country music's raw, unfiltered spirit.

But now, Wheeler is finally PULLIN' OUT of the new redneck Vegas that Music City has become and has announced his impending retirement. Releasing his final album on September 25, he'll start throwing middle fingers on his accompanying farewell tour this October.



Photo Credit: David McClister

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