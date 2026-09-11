Photos: Wheeler Walker Jr. Releases PULLIN' OUT Final Album
The country outlaw's final record includes a surprisingly tender love ballad before the PULLIN' OUT farewell tour begins.
Wheeler Walker Jr. has released the final preview from his upcoming album, Pullin' Out, with 'Big Tittied Lady,' a slow, sweet, and surprisingly sincere country ballad about a man who loves his woman, especially one certain part of her.
Photo Credit: David McClister
Set against a warm, easygoing melody, Wheeler delivers a heartfelt ode to his gal, celebrating the physical attraction, affection, and downright appreciation that make her the only woman he wants to come home to. Delivering the kind of unwavering devotion usually reserved for classic country's greatest love songs, it's a little bit George Jones, a little bit Merle Haggard, and a whole lot of Wheeler Walker Jr.
'I've written a lot of songs about women, but this one's different,' says Wheeler. 'This is about my girl. I love everything about her. I love her blonde hair, her Skynyrd tattoo and two other things I'm not gonna pretend I don't notice.'
Arriving as Wheeler prepares to ride off into the sunset on his own terms, the new song follows previously released tracks 'Why Aren't You Sucking My Dick,' 'F*CK THIS BAR' and 'Waiting For The Drugs To Kick In.' With Wheeler set to retire from country music and from the tourist-stained redneck Vegas that Nashville has become, he's PULLIN' OUT one last time with his final album, arriving September 25, followed by his farewell tour. The project can be pre-ordered/pre-saved/pre-added here.
For nearly a decade, Wheeler Walker Jr. has built a career by making the songs Nashville wouldn't dare. While country radio chased trends, Wheeler doubled down on razor-sharp songwriting and unapologetic country music that earned him one of the most loyal fanbases in the genre. Equal parts outrageous and relatable, his sharp observations have never lost the irreverent spirit that's made him one of country music's most unmistakable voices, touring powerhouses and successful musical outliers.
This fall, Wheeler kicks off his Pullin' Out: The Farewell Tour, making final stops in Los Angeles, Boston, Seattle, Austin, Detroit, and multiple cities across Canada, before calling last call at Nashville's legendary Ryman Auditorium on May 15, 2027. Tickets are available here.
Over the last decade, Wheeler has released five acclaimed albums that all hit #1 on Billboard's Comedy chart, with two debuting in the Top 10 on Billboard's Country chart. He has amassed more than one billion career streams and earned two PLATINUM and GOLD-certified records. Bursting onto the scene with his debut album Redneck s, he was the first artist to ever simultaneously chart on Billboard's Country Album (#9) and Comedy Album (#1) charts.
Pullin' Out: The Farewell Tour 2026/2027 Dates
October 15, 2026 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
October 16, 2026 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre Presented by Citizens
October 17, 2026 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Amphitheater
October 19, 2026 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
October 21, 2026 - Davenport, IA - Capitol Theatre
October 22, 2026 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
October 23, 2026 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
October 24, 2026 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
November 5, 2026 - Jordan, NY - Kegs Canalside
November 6, 2026 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount in concert with Northwell
November 7, 2026 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
November 8, 2026 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues
November 10, 2026 - Moncton, NB - New Brunswick
November 12, 2026 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
November 13, 2026 - Ottawa, ON - HISTORY
November 14, 2026 - London, ON - London Music Hall
November 15, 2026 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
November 17, 2026 - Sayreville, NJ- Starland Ballroom
November 19, 2026 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone
November 20, 2026 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
November 21, 2026 - Charles Town, WV - Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
February 24, 2027 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club
February 25, 2027 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
February 26, 2027 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
February 27, 2027 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
February 28, 2027 - La Vista, NE - The Astro Theater
March 2, 2027 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
March 4, 2027 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater
March 5, 2027 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
March 6, 2027 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
March 7, 2027 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster Street Icehouse
March 9, 2027 - Odessa, TX - Dos Amigos
March 11, 2027 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel
March 12, 2027 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
March 13, 2027 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound
March 16, 2027 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour
March 18, 2027 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre
March 19, 2027 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort
March 20, 2027 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
March 21, 2027 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall
March 23, 2027 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre
March 25, 2027 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
March 26, 2027 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
March 27, 2027 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
March 30, 2026 - Kelowna, BC - Kelowna Community Theatre
April 1, 2027 - Calgary, AB - Event Centre @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
April 2, 2027 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
April 3, 2027 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre
April 5, 2027 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
April 7, 2027 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center
April 8, 2027 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
April 9, 2027 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
April 10, 2027 - Rosemont, IL - Joe's Live
April 22, 2027 - Richmond, VA - The National
April 23, 2027 - Raleigh, NC - Bowstring
April 24, 2027 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
May 15, 2027 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
About Wheeler Walker Jr.
Wheeler Walker Jr. is country music's loudest outlaw, a hard-drinking, foul-mouthed hellraiser determined to drag country music back to its outlaw roots, whether Nashville likes it or not. Backed by top-tier session musicians and armed with a complete disregard for industry rules, Walker built a cult empire through brutally honest songs packed with sex, bad decisions, and unapologetic Southern swagger. Blending classic honky-tonk, outlaw country, Southern rock, and arena-sized attitude, albums including Redneck s, Ol' Wheeler, WW III, Sex, Drugs & Country Music, and Ram turned Walker into one of the most controversial, and undeniably entertaining, figures in modern country music.
Walker first exploded onto the scene in 2016 with the now-infamous Redneck s, featuring viral tracks that mainstream country radio wouldn't touch but fans couldn't get enough of. While Nashville polished itself into a commercial machine full of influencers, sponsorships, and algorithm-approved heartbreak songs, Wheeler built a fiercely loyal fanbase by saying exactly what everybody else was too scared to say. His records are equal parts rebellion and a genuine love letter to classic country music's raw, unfiltered spirit.
But now, Wheeler is finally PULLIN' OUT of the new redneck Vegas that Music City has become and has announced his impending retirement. Releasing his final album on September 25, he'll start throwing middle fingers on his accompanying farewell tour this October.
Photo Credit: David McClister