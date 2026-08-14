Wheeler Walker Jr. Releases Explicit New Single Ahead of Final Album PULLIN' OUT

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Wheeler Walker Jr. has released a new single carrying an explicit, attention-grabbing title, offering a preview of his final album, PULLIN' OUT, set for release on September 25. The song arrives alongside an official music video.

Country music's favorite and last outlaw, Wheeler Walker Jr. isn't scared to ask the question everyone is thinking. In his latest single 'Why Aren't You Suckin' My Dick,' Wheeler is attacking the world's most intriguing question straight on. Clapping back at everyone who makes his life a living hell with all their incessant, dumb-founded questions, Wheeler's finally written the best comeback of all.

Blunt, hilarious, unapologetic, and delivered with the kind of swagger that has made him the genre's most notorious outlier, the new track is a public service announcement for anyone who has ever wanted to tell someone to shut up.

'Everybody wants something from you,' says Wheeler. 'Your boss wants answers. Your friends want you to care about their kids. The cops want to know where you're going. I just want everybody to shut the f*ck up. So I wrote a song about it.'

Arriving as Wheeler prepares to ride off into the sunset on his own terms, the new song follows previously released tracks 'F*CK THIS BAR' and 'Waiting On The Drugs To Kick In.' With Wheeler set to retire from country music and from the tourist-stained redneck Vegas that Nashville has become, he's PULLIN' OUT one last time with his final album, arriving September 25, followed by his farewell tour. The project is available for pre-order/pre-save/pre-add via this link.

For nearly a decade, Wheeler Walker Jr. has built a career by making the songs Nashville wouldn't dare. While country radio chased trends, Wheeler doubled down on razor-sharp songwriting and unapologetic country music that earned him one of the most loyal fanbases in the genre. Equal parts outrageous and relatable, his sharp observations have never lost the irreverent spirit that's made him one of country music's most unmistakable voices, touring powerhouses and successful musical outliers.

This fall, Wheeler kicks off his Pullin' Out: The Farewell Tour, making final stops in Los Angeles, Boston, Seattle, Austin, Detroit, and multiple cities across Canada, before calling last call at Nashville's legendary Ryman Auditorium on May 15, 2027. Tickets are available via Wheeler Walker Jr.'s website.

Over the last decade, Wheeler has released five acclaimed albums that all hit #1 on Billboard's Comedy chart, with two debuting in the Top 10 on Billboard's Country chart. He has amassed more than one billion career streams and earned two PLATINUM and GOLD-certified records. Bursting onto the scene with his debut album Redneck s, he was the first artist to ever simultaneously chart on Billboard's Country Album (#9) and Comedy Album (#1) charts.

Pullin' Out: The Farewell Tour 2026/2027 Dates

October 15, 2026 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

October 16, 2026 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre Presented by Citizens

October 17, 2026 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Amphitheater

October 19, 2026 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

October 21, 2026 - Davenport, IA - Capitol Theatre

October 22, 2026 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

October 23, 2026 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

October 24, 2026 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

November 5, 2026 - Jordan, NY - Kegs Canalside

November 6, 2026 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount in concert with Northwell

November 7, 2026 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

November 8, 2026 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues

November 10, 2026 - Moncton, NB - New Brunswick

November 12, 2026 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

November 13, 2026 - Ottawa, ON - HISTORY

November 14, 2026 - London, ON - London Music Hall

November 15, 2026 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

November 17, 2026 - Sayreville, NJ- Starland Ballroom

November 19, 2026 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

November 20, 2026 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

November 21, 2026 - Charles Town, WV - Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

February 24, 2027 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

February 25, 2027 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

February 26, 2027 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

February 27, 2027 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

February 28, 2027 - La Vista, NE - The Astro Theater

March 2, 2027 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

March 4, 2027 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater

March 5, 2027 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

March 6, 2027 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

March 7, 2027 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster Street Icehouse

March 9, 2027 - Odessa, TX - Dos Amigos

March 11, 2027 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

March 12, 2027 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

March 13, 2027 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound

March 16, 2027 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

March 18, 2027 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre

March 19, 2027 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

March 20, 2027 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

March 21, 2027 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

March 23, 2027 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

March 25, 2027 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

March 26, 2027 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

March 27, 2027 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

March 30, 2026 - Kelowna, BC - Kelowna Community Theatre

April 1, 2027 - Calgary, AB - Event Centre @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

April 2, 2027 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

April 3, 2027 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

April 5, 2027 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

April 7, 2027 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

April 8, 2027 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

April 9, 2027 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

April 10, 2027 - Rosemont, IL - Joe's Live

April 22, 2027 - Richmond, VA - The National

April 23, 2027 - Raleigh, NC - Bowstring

April 24, 2027 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

May 15, 2027 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

About Wheeler Walker Jr.

Wheeler Walker Jr. is country music's loudest outlaw, a hard-drinking, foul-mouthed hellraiser determined to drag country music back to its outlaw roots, whether Nashville likes it or not. Backed by top-tier session musicians and armed with a complete disregard for industry rules, Walker built a cult empire through brutally honest songs packed with sex, bad decisions, and unapologetic Southern swagger. Blending classic honky-tonk, outlaw country, Southern rock, and arena-sized attitude, albums including Redneck s, Ol' Wheeler, WW III, Sex, Drugs & Country Music, and Ram turned Walker into one of the most controversial, and undeniably entertaining, figures in modern country music.

Walker first exploded onto the scene in 2016 with the now-infamous Redneck s, featuring viral tracks that mainstream country radio wouldn't touch but fans couldn't get enough of. While Nashville polished itself into a commercial machine full of influencers, sponsorships, and algorithm-approved heartbreak songs, Wheeler built a fiercely loyal fanbase by saying exactly what everybody else was too scared to say. His records are equal parts rebellion and a genuine love letter to classic country music's raw, unfiltered spirit.

Over the last decade, Wheeler has released five acclaimed albums that all hit #1 on Billboard's Comedy chart, with two of them debuting in the Top 10 on Billboard's Country chart. He has amassed more than one billion career streams and earned two PLATINUM and GOLD-certified records. Bursting onto the scene with his debut album Redneck s, he was the first artist to ever simultaneously chart on Billboard's Country Album (#9) and Comedy Album (#1) charts.

But now, Wheeler is finally PULLIN' OUT of the new redneck Vegas that Music City has become and has announced his impending retirement. Releasing his final album on September 25, he'll start throwing middle fingers on his accompanying farewell tour this October. Although WWJr. may be going to live in rural isolation, or in federal custody, his sold-out tours, chart-topping albums and fanatic fanbase are proof that his cultural impact on outlaw country's modern resurgence will forever live on.

PULLIN' OUT: The Farewell Tour is set to begin October 15, with tickets available for the run.

Photo Credit: David McClister



Photo Credit: David McClister

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